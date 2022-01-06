David Younce is leaving the school district he helped shape.
Younce, who was named the Vermont Superintendent Association's Superintendent of the Year in 2020 is stepping down as superintendent of the Mill River Unified Union School district later this month to take a job with AM LLC, a Virginia-based company that describes itself as "a research and health informatics firm that specializes in COVID-19 surveillance, policy development and contact tracing."
"They're expanding into the K-12 area," Younce said Thursday. "They were looking for someone with superintendent-type experience to help lead that expansion. ... I never thought I would embrace or really understand public health, but the pandemic has shown me a lot of interesting things."
Younce said he is not leaving his home in Arlington, though — the company will let him work remotely.
"It's bittersweet to step away," he said. "The Mill River community is a proud community, and I am proud of it. ... It's a place I'm proud to have worked. It's a place I'm proud to have grown into the role."
The School Board voted this week to have Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill take the position on an interim basis while it looks for a replacement. Board Chair Adrienne Raymond said they also voted to contract with the Vermont School Board Association to conduct the search and she would meet with that organization's director on Monday.
"It's a daunting task to handle during budget season," Raymond said. "We have five members who've served less than a year."
Raymond said the board appreciated Younce and was sorry to see him go.
"He worked very hard for our district and made a lot of changes," she said, saying he played a key role in guiding the merger that created the district. "He's been instrumental in changing the way our board members thought when we first integrated."
Raymond said they went from each defending their own schools to seeing themselves as a single district. each part deserving an equitable division of cost and funding.
"We've done a number of big building projects and they've been successful," she said. "We floated two bonds. We have some good employees. All that happened under David. Whether he deserves all the credit or not, he certainly was instrumental."
Younce said the merger of five districts and the high school's supervisory union was a tremendous learning experience.
"I learned a ton about policy constructs, bylaws and how to build an organization from the ground up," he said.
Younce said he was also proud of the work on leadership development he had done at the school. He noted that Hill, the person taking his job, was a product of that work, having risen from a teacher up through the ranks of administration.
"That feels good when you see that happen," Younce said.
Younce said he was also proud of the equity work at the school.
"We live in Vermont," the Chicago-area transplant said. "Issues of equity have not always stared us in the face, but they've always been there."
As those issues became more a part of the public conversation, Younce said, it became important to address them. This created friction, which he said was most visible in the controversy over the school's decision to fly a Black Lives Matter flag. However, Younce said statements from members of the school community about how those efforts were the reason they were at the school made it all worthwhile.
"That's the kind of thing that chokes me up," he said. "That's the reason we do the kind of work we do."
