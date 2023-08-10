RYT camp 2023
The young performers in the “Create Your Own Play” camp do a quick run through of part of the show they have developed. The show is about Wednesday Addams getting sent to school to become a better person after she gets in trouble. She doesn’t know, however, that she’s about to find some skeletons in Headmaster Jeff Dunham’s closet.

 SOPHIA BUCKLEY-CLEMENT / Staff Photo

The performers in Rutland Youth Theatre’s summer camps this week and next are proving they are built for Broadway and the writer’s room.

RYT’s 10-day, kindergarten-through-sixth-grade “Create Your Own Play” and “Built for Broadway” summer camps welcomed a gaggle of young thespians on Monday. Camp counselor Isabella LaFemina said things have been going great so far.

