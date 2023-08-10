The performers in Rutland Youth Theatre’s summer camps this week and next are proving they are built for Broadway and the writer’s room.
RYT’s 10-day, kindergarten-through-sixth-grade “Create Your Own Play” and “Built for Broadway” summer camps welcomed a gaggle of young thespians on Monday. Camp counselor Isabella LaFemina said things have been going great so far.
An RYT counselor for four years, LaFemina said she joined RYT after attending one of these summer camps. She added she is very happy with the turnout in both camps, and that it is a pleasure for her to help these kids grow their skills.
“I love the kids. I see them do productions, and I just love seeing them grow up. I also love helping them get out of their shell because I was a quiet little kid. I’ve seen so many kids just blossom and become these amazing humans, which is really exciting,” LaFemina said.
The “Create Your Own Play” camp, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon, has 19 participants and gives young performers the opportunity to create their own script, characters, plot lines, props and costumes, and then star in their creation for a final performance at the end of camp.
“The first day, we asked kids what the character is they would love to play. And they gave us a list of three, then they chose and then we wrote a show based off of everyone’s characters,” LaFemina said.
As it stands, the show centers on Wednesday Addams having to go to school to learn to be a good person after she gets in trouble. While she’s there, she discovers Headmaster Jeff Dunham might have some secrets in his closet.
The “Built for Broadway” camp, which runs in the afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m., has 18 participants and focuses on character development through song, dance and costuming.
LaFemina said students were invited to pick one of five musicals to select songs from, and were then asked to “audition” for the show they chose. She added that at the end of the week, they will showcase the numbers they’ve learned, which are all from “Matilda.”
“Especially if these kids want to continue with theater, (these camps) give them more insight and help them with auditions. The mock audition for our kids in the afternoon is really important to understand how that all works. It also makes them slightly less scared,” camp counselor Tori Behrendt said. “I’ve seen kids go from being in the camp to then actually being in the shows, and that’s always awesome.”
Olivia Macduff, 11, is a first-year RYT summer camp participant. She said she likes “basically everything” about the experience so far. Only participating in the morning camp, she added that she is considering getting more involved with RYT in the future.
“The amount of creativity (is) something new that I haven’t done before. So, I enjoy the new experience. And everybody’s super nice,” Macduff said.
Evelyn Hochberg, 6, said she first got involved with RYT last winter for the organization’s production of “Annie Jr.”
A participant in both camps, Hochberg said she really likes both camps, but is having a lot of fun playing Toto from “The Wizard of Oz” in the morning camp’s production.
“I like meeting new people and making the shows. All that is fun. And crafts. I love making crafts,” Hochberg said.
RYT also recently announced that its next production will be Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.”
Performers in kindergarten through 12th grade are welcome to participate in auditions, which will take place Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Courcelle Building at 16 North St. Ext. Interested parties are encouraged to sign up soon at rutlandrec.com/ryt before spots fill up.
“I think that it’s good for kids to go to camps and just enjoy their summer, but it’s also so important to remember how to learn,” LaFemina said. “(At camp) they’re learning things that are really going to grow up with them — how to speak in front of people, how to present themselves, how to create and how to sit down with a group of people and collaborate. And it’s really important, especially at this age, to learn how to do that.”
