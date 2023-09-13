A range of ages turned out to discuss the community’s relationship with its youth at a Youth Opportunity Regional Forum in Rutland City on Tuesday night.

Hosted at The Hub CoWorks by the Vermont Council on Rural Development, a nonprofit dedicated to building up Vermont communities, the event intended to raise the awareness of youth needs and inspire some holistic thinking about what comes next.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0