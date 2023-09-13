A range of ages turned out to discuss the community’s relationship with its youth at a Youth Opportunity Regional Forum in Rutland City on Tuesday night.
Hosted at The Hub CoWorks by the Vermont Council on Rural Development, a nonprofit dedicated to building up Vermont communities, the event intended to raise the awareness of youth needs and inspire some holistic thinking about what comes next.
VCRD Community Engagement Policy Director Jenna Koloski told Tuesday night’s audience that during the pandemic, the VCRD board of directors had the idea to explore the needs of Vermont communities through an effort now called the Vermont Proposition Initiative.
With the help of more than 4,000 respondents from across the state, the board identified 10 areas of critical focus to address now for a successful future, beginning with education and youth opportunity.
“There was this transitional moment in Vermont to say, ‘Who are we in Vermont? And what do we want to see in the future?’” Koloski said at the forum. “Tonight, we’re only talking about one of (those areas). … What does it look like to have a future where students are saying anything is possible, whether it’s higher education, jobs, activities (or) recreation?”
Rutland’s event was one of seven forums the council is hosting for Vermont communities to identify what each region’s bright spots and challenges are in addressing youth opportunities, and what visions and strategies might be useful.
The forums have been co-led by VCRD staff and local youth, who have been trained to take on leadership roles in their communities by partner organization, UP for Learning.
Past forums have been held for the Upper Valley in Bradford and the Franklin and Grade Isle region. Additional forums will be held in St. Johnsbury on Sept. 19, Springfield on Oct. 17 and in Montpelier on a date to be determined.
Topics discussed at Rutland’s forum included increasing the availability of extracurricular programs to youth in the towns outside Rutland City, the creation of a recreation center that could serve a variety of needs and the challenges of finding funding for youth projects.
“We have families (here) and people visiting us that want to do things with their kids,” attendee Jaime Bentley said. “But we also have fantastic momentum among our service agencies and organizations within Rutland County that want to do something as well. I think we’re poised in this really great place to make things happen.”
Emma Cosgrove, the Rutland forum’s youth leader and an intern with Partners for Prevention, said in an interview following the forum that she heard some things of note and is excited to keep developing the relationship Rutland has with its community.
“I noticed the adults in the community do want to see that youth perspective, but there’s just that miscommunication,” Cosgrove said. “There’s a desire from both sides. It’s just connecting the dots and (finding) funding. It was great to see there is a desire to develop this in the community from all sides.”
As part of her internship, Cosgrove spent the summer speaking with and identifying the needs of Rutland City youth, sharing at the meeting that some of the recurring themes were safe transportation and youth spaces.
Koloski said in a Wednesday interview that the Vermont Proposition Initiative has become the foundation for the Future of Vermont Action Team, an advisory group of educators, youth service providers, young leaders and other community members.
Once the forum data has been collected, alongside data from an online survey, and a series of forums specifically for youth and stakeholder interviews, the team will use the information to identify themes and develop any policy or program recommendations for Vermont and its communities.
Those interested in following along as the VCRD and Future of Vermont Action Team progress on the Vermont Proposition Initiative can find updates at futureofvermont.org online.
“(The action team) is developing a scorecard. They’re looking at all kinds of elements and identifying key data points that can help to track progress or the (lack of) progress over time,” Koloski said. “Each year, they’ll come back to this list and identify where they want their focus to be. This education and youth opportunities piece is where their focus is now, but they’ll be certainly supporting other aspects of the Proposition Initiative as well.”
sophia.buckley-clement
@rutlandherald.com