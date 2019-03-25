A debate is brewing around the state’s juvenile justice system.
Last year, the Vermont Legislature expanded its definition of youthful offenders from those below age 18 to include defendants up to age 22. Since then, a number of cases in which the defendants would previously have been tried as adults have disappeared from criminal court into juvenile court, and out of the public eye. These included some high-profile cases, such as the attempted murder charge against Tyreke Morton in Washington County and the case of accused would-be school shooter Jack Sawyer in Rutland County.
According to data provided Friday by the Vermont Court Administrator’s Office, the juvenile system has 342 cases throughout the state involving defendants who were between the ages of 18 and 22 when charged. The office counts cases rather than defendants, so the total number of people in the system in that age group could be smaller.
The cases are listed by the “most serious” charge filed, many of which are drug or alcohol crimes or misdemeanor assaults or thefts. Twenty-six are some kind of felony assault. Forty-six are sex crimes, including 12 charges of sexual assault — no consent, 10 of sexual assault on a victim under 16, three of sexual assault on a victim under 13, seven of child luring, six of lewd and lascivious behavior with a child and one of repeated sexual assault.
A bill that passed the Senate last week and is now in the House would tighten up youthful offender eligibility. The rewrite rules out the status for a list of specified crimes — arson causing death, assault and robbery with a dangerous weapon or causing bodily injury, aggravated assault, murder, manslaughter, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, maiming, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault and burglary into an occupied dwelling — for defendants between 20 and 22 unless the state’s attorney determines otherwise.
“You might have a rare case where someone is charged with a very serious crime but there are extenuating circumstances,” said Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington County, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, regarding the prosecutorial discretion.
Sears said the bill would change the evaluation tool for sex offenders entering the program because experts from the Department of Corrections told the committee that the current tool created “false risk assessments.”
Sears said this is not the first time high-profile court cases have triggered tinkering with the juvenile court system — the reaction to a murder case in the early 1980s prompted then-Gov. Richard Snelling to call a special session of the Legislature.
Why aren’t adults just being charged as adults? It has to do with a new understanding of how brains develop.
“The way that a 22-year-old makes a decision is exactly the same way a 13-year-old makes a decision and it’s different from the way a 27-year-old makes a decision,” said Marshall Pahl, supervising attorney at the juvenile division of the Office of the Defender General. “It’s all frontal-lobe behavior. Most of these kids go on to be just fine. They go on not to be frequent fliers in the criminal justice system. It’s just easy to get in trouble when you’re that age.”
Pahl’s statement was backed up by David Rettew, who teaches adolescent psychiatry at the University of Vermont Medical School — though he quibbled with whether a 22-year-old’s decisions are “exactly” like those of a 13-year-old.
“There is a tremendous amount of brain growth that happens in adolescence,” he said.
During adolescence, the parts of the brain that react to immediate gratification are stronger than the parts dealing with planning and careful consideration, which develop more slowly. Rettew said that in recent years, a scientific consensus has emerged that this discrepancy persists longer than previously understood.
“A lot of neuroscientists will say that part of the brain isn’t fully online until your mid-20s,” he said. “I would say many people who are prone to making risky or poor decisions in adolescence and early adulthood will be very different when they get older.”
Many, he said, but not all.
“You can’t predict who is going to be in one camp or another,” he said.
Rettew said that while scientists have come to agree that neurological adolescence continues past legal adulthood, there is no clear age at which it is agreed development has concluded.
“None of this is an all-or-none process,” he said. “For most people, it’s a slow progression toward development. Where to draw the line gets complicated. The legal world tends to be binary.”
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said that however similar their brains are, people over 18 differ from those under that age in how they fit into society. Juveniles, he said, are presumably either living with a parent or guardian, or in the custody of the Department for Children and Families.
“What that tells us is these individuals have some built-in supports that are not necessarily available to 18- to 22-year-olds,” he said.
Aside from that, he said putting older offenders in the juvenile system widens the already-stretched range of demographics social workers are called on to serve.
“The skill set to work with a 19-year-old sex offender is different from the skill set to work with a family that has a 6-year-old in the household,” he said. “I think we’re asking too much of these individuals.”
Pahl said youthful offenders are not getting off as easily as some in the public might think.
“That is, without a doubt, one of the most restrictive and intensive supervision statuses we have,” he said. “It’s often treated as a hybrid between the juvenile and adult statuses, but it really is an adult status. ... I often find myself recommending to clients and our attorneys that they do not seek youthful offender status.”
Pahl said that while eligibility for most programming in the criminal justice system is based on the individual’s charges and sentence, youthful offenders must be found to be individually suited for the program. Pahl said that behavior and progress through rehabilitation programs is tightly monitored for youthful offenders and the status can be revoked.
“You don’t have to go out and commit more crimes to fail,” he said. “You can be doing well, but if you’re not doing well fast enough, that can be a failure.”
Youthful offenders are required to plead guilty, Pahl said, and if they lose their status, they face an open sentencing.
“One hundred percent of plea bargains involve some limit on sentencing,” Pahl said. “When you go youthful offender, you lose that. It’s a high-stakes gamble for clients. ...The only other people subject to open sentencing are those who take their case to trial and lose.”
Pahl said he did not have readily available figures on the program’s success and failure rates due to the change in eligibility last year.
“There’s a different population of kids getting youthful offender status now,” he said. “I think we’ll know what the failure rate is in a few years. ... Twenty-year-old kids are 20-year-old kids. They do dumb stuff. There’ll be failures for sure.”
Another wrinkle is the fact that while offenders are required to admit their guilt, some enter the program still insisting on their innocence. Pahl said this happens most frequently with sex offense charges.
“People often plead guilty to things that they are not guilty of just because they want to avoid collateral consequences,” he said. “It makes them almost 100 percent guaranteed to fail at programming and then they wind up getting sentenced.”
Pahl said he has seen multiple instances of this happening, though he was unable to discuss specific cases.
Those who make it through, he said, usually go on to be law-abiding members of society.
“They’re not going to be the same people that they were when they get older,” he said. “It’s virtually impossible to get through adolescence without breaking the law. It’s more a question of who’s going to get caught and prosecuted.”
Thibault said he supports the concept of treating younger offenders differently, and that his office has referred 65 defendants to the youthful offender program on its own initiative.
“A lot of these cases are cases you’d think of as kids being kids — unlawful mischief, simple assault, retail theft,” he said.
However, Thibault said crimes of violence, especially those resulting in injury or some other trauma, require more careful consideration.
“These are cases where it can be difficult to sign on that juvenile services has the tools to deal with the issues and address the harm,” he said.
Thibault said he found allowing sexual assaults to disappear from public view into the juvenile system particularly problematic, especially given the attention in recent years to the issue of sexual assault on college campuses and that most college students would classify as youthful offenders.
“I don’t think we’re inspiring confidence in these victims,” he said. “Obscuring these cases from the public eye may not be for the best when there are people who pose some threat to the public.”
Thibault said the proposed rewrite of the law still includes some blind spots, such as not covering attempted rape or murder.
“These aren’t just conceptual fears,” he said. “Those are real cases that we, unfortunately, do see.”
Thibault said his ideal rewrite would also wall off offenses like violating an abuse prevention order or misdemeanor domestic assault, and while he would not outright refuse such defendants youthful offender status, he would subject the requests to greater scrutiny. He also said that when a defendant in his or her early 20s deserves a second chance at a clean slate, there are already options like deferred sentencing to give it to them.
“We have a lot of conventional tools in the criminal justice system that allow us to reach positive outcomes ... in a way that is transparent to the public and inclusive of the victims,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.