FAIR HAVEN — Questions about the status of an individual who allegedly plotted a violent attack on a local school has left some in the Fair Haven community on edge and asking for more information.
Jack Sawyer, 21, who was arrested in 2018 and charged with planning a shooting at Fair Haven Union High School, will age out of youthful offender status later this year when he turns 22. At that time, the court’s jurisdiction ends, as does any other supervision that might be in place, according to Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy.
Brooke Olsen-Farrell, superintendent of Slate Valley Unified School District of which the high school is a part, has expressed frustration that the state is unable to provide more details to the community, such as whether Sawyer will return to the area and whether his treatment was successful.
She said she doesn’t believe the youthful offender law serves victims well in cases like this, where public safety concerns extend to the community at large.
“There’s an absence of information,” she said. “From my perspective, I want the community to be alerted and remain vigilant simply because of that unknown.”
In February 2018, Sawyer, who was 18 at the time, came to the attention of local law enforcement after a friend showed police an exchange of online messages in which Sawyer celebrated a recent school shooting and mentioned plans to carry out a similar attack at the high school, where he was formerly a student.
Sawyer was initially charged with attempted murder and attempted aggravated assault with a weapon after telling police about his plans; however, Kennedy said those charges were dropped when Vermont’s Supreme Court did not find probable cause. Sawyer was subsequently charged with misdemeanor criminal threatening and carrying a weapon.
After the charges were reduced, Sawyer’s lawyers successfully petitioned to have the case moved to family court under the youthful offender law, which the Legislature extended to people aged 18 to 22 in 2018.
In 2019, Sawyer was sent to a residential treatment facility out of state after being adjudicated a youthful offender. He was placed under the supervision of the Department of Corrections and Department for Children and Families until his 22nd birthday, which according to Olsen-Farrell, is in August.
While family court proceedings are typically confidential, Kennedy was granted a limited waiver at the time allowing her to release information about resolution of the case.
Sawyer was not permitted to possess firearms or enter the town of Fair Haven. Also, he was prohibited from being on any school premises without prior written permission from the Department of Corrections and the Department for Children and Families.
Kennedy stated in an email last week that she is precluded from discussing Sawyer’s case any further.
Vermont’s youthful offender law is designed to get low-risk youth younger than the age of 22 out of the criminal justice system and get those with higher needs connected with the necessary services.
It was informed by research that shows the part of the brain responsible for decision making is not fully developed until the age of 25. The goal was to develop a system that would not saddle a young person with a criminal record they will carry with them for the rest of their lives since even a minor criminal conviction can negatively impact one’s ability to get a job, a house or an education.
Under the current law, a youthful offender petition can be filed by any party — not just the state’s attorney, as was previously the case. Once filed, the proceeding is transmitted to family court and made confidential. A petition can be filed without an admission of guilt and over the objection of the state’s attorney.
Youthful offender consideration is given to all crimes except for the so-called “Big 12,” which includes kidnapping, murder, manslaughter, sexual assault and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
However, crimes such as aggravated murder, driving under the influence with death resulting, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, and aggravated domestic assault, are not part of the category.
To be considered a youthful offender, the court must weigh three criteria: Is there a risk to the public? Is this person amenable to rehabilitation? And are there adequate resources available through DCF to address this person’s needs? If those criteria are not met, the case proceeds on the criminal court track.
A subsequent change to the law moved the public safety risk criteria back to open court, acknowledging that the public and those affected by an alleged crime are entitled to know what the court intends to do to protect the public.
The change is not retroactive and does not apply to Sawyer’s case.
Two years after aging out of youthful offender status, an individual’s record — which remains sealed — is expunged.
DCF officials were unable to talk about Sawyer’s case specifically, but in an email, a representative wrote, “The intent behind youthful offender legislation … is to protect public safety, connect age-appropriate services to youth to reduce risk of reoffense, and to shield youth from the long-term adverse impacts of a criminal record.”
Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, explained the law takes a “restorative approach to youth justice” and helps reduce recidivism by keeping young, low-risk offenders out of jail.
He said he understands the concerns within the Fair Haven community, but maintains that the youthful offender law works.
“There are hundreds of other people out there who have gone through and successfully completed youthful offender status in the state, and we’ll never hear from them,” he said.
Sears noted that the criminal case against Sawyer was weak and credited Kennedy with getting the best result given the situation.
“Rose Kennedy made the best deal she could to ensure public safety, in my opinion,” he said. “If they had brought more severe charges, he might have gotten off.”
Olsen-Farrell admitted it’s a “tough situation” for all parties.
She said the school district has spent money on security infrastructure upgrades to buildings, as well as on trainings and mental health support in the intervening years.
Yet the lack of any information regarding Sawyer as he nears the end of his youthful offender status has caused stress, particularly among school staff.
“I think, for some of them, they’ve kind of lived in this. There’s been this paused trauma for them over this situation,” said Olsen-Farrell. “And now, when you’re hearing that he’s possibly returning to Vermont and — who knows — the community, I think that brings with it a lot of questions and what ifs.”
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.