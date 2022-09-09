A man charged with sexual assault on a 14-year-old got the charges against him dismissed due to a gap in Vermont’s youthful offender law, prosecutors said this week.
In a decision handed down Friday in a case that originated in Rutland County, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that the state could not appeal the family court’s dismissal of a juvenile delinquency petition, overturning a precedent from 1991.
“In crafting the juvenile-delinquency statutes, the Legislature explicitly intended to protect minors from the consequences associated with a criminal record,” the decision reads.
The “minor” in question, identified in the decision only as “S.D.,” was an 18-year-old at the time he allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl — the third of three felonies the decision indicates he had been charged with since turning 18 in May 2018. The other two were impeding a public officer and aggravated auto theft.
The latest of the charges was filed in Rutland criminal court in January 2020. The following month, S.D. sought to have all the charges moved to family court and to be treated as a youthful offender. While the cases were pending, a new law took effect automatically moving all but certain offenses committed by defendants who were under 19 at the time to family court.
The decision states family court’s jurisdiction in such cases is “exclusive” and ends six months after the defendant’s 20th birthday.
After some more procedural maneuvering, the state tried to have the cases moved back to criminal court in February 2021. By then, it was more than six months after S.D.’s 20th birthday and the family court granted a motion to dismiss all the charges.
With the state not even allowed to appeal, Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said S.D., was effectively free due to a gap between jurisdictions.
“We did not believe that was what the Legislature intended, so we appealed,” he said.
The court noted a 1991 decision in which it ruled that the state could appeal a delinquency petition’s dismissal under a provision in law that allows the state to appeal dismissals in felony cases, but the decision Friday said the 1991 precedent did not look at whether a delinquency proceeding was a felony case or at the legislative intent.
On the first question, the court wrote “we have repeatedly held that a delinquency proceeding is not a criminal prosecution despite sharing some substantive and procedural similarities.” Thus, the decision explained, a delinquency case may involve acts that are classified as felonies under criminal statutes, but the case itself is not a felony case because it is not a criminal case.
“The Legislature could have created a subset of the criminal division that would adjudicate crimes committed by juveniles while still providing for rehabilitation rather than punishment,” the court wrote when it turned to legislative intent. “Instead, the Legislature chose to move juvenile-delinquency proceedings to a completely different division of the superior court. Further, the Legislature could have defined delinquent acts as crimes, but it did not.”
