PITTSFORD — Some tweaks to the town’s zoning maps might help spur business and solar development along the town’s main travel corridors, planners say.
At 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Town Office, the Planning Commission will hold a follow-up meeting to one it held Dec. 13 during which residents talked about the proposed changes, said the commission’s chairman, David Mills.
Mills said Friday the Planning Commission has proposed eliminating the residential commercial district on Route 3, reverting it to commercial zoning. It’s also proposed expanding the industrial district on Route 7 a bit to the north and to the south to encompass small, unused slate quarries.
Mills said the Planning Commission believes this will give business owners more flexibility to expand along Route 3, and will give potential solar developers some room in the industrial district.
These are the two major changes being considered, he said. Any changes to the zoning maps or bylaws has to be approved by the Select Board after it holds two hearings. The Planning Commission only has to hold one, but opted to hold another to give more people a chance to weigh in.
Mills said residents and business owners have been talking with the Planning Commission for some time about potential changes to the zoning districts. He said there was confusion about the residential commercial district; many didn’t know what it allowed and what it didn’t, and a few people weren’t aware their business was even in that zone.
He said there’s potential within the industrial zone for solar development. The Energy Committee, a sub-committee of the Planning Commission, is working on a town Energy Plan and wants to identify good spots for solar arrays.
Zoning Administrator Jeff Biasuzzi said Friday another significant change being contemplated is allowing some manufacturing to occur in commercial zones.
With regard to solar in the industrial zone, he said the expanded area should allow solar arrays to be built out of view. Biasuzzi said the main complaint people seem to have with solar projects is their impact on viewsheds and aesthetics.
Biasuzzi serves as zoning administrator in a number of other towns.
He said the current zoning maps and bylaws, along with the proposed changes, can be viewed on the town of Pittsford’s website, pittsfordvermont.com.
