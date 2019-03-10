Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman told Rutland County voters that if they want to be heard, they just have to speak up.
"Please take this opportunity to recognize you can reach out to your legislators with ideas, with points of view," he told an audience of about 30 at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Sunday. "Your voice can be disproportionately loud if you choose to use it."
The event was a town hall meeting sponsored by the Rutland Branch of the NAACP and the Rights and Democracy Education Fund. Zuckerman led the discussion backed by a panel of activists and several members of the Rutland County legislative delegation.
Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D-Rutland County, serves on the Institutions and Economic Development committees, where she said lawmakers have been working on the minimum wage, affordable housing, privacy and school curriculum issues. Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, is on the Judiciary Committee, where he spent a lot of time on the abortion-rights bill and is now looking at a measure making it easier for people to get criminal records expunged and another increasing the statute of limitations on certain crimes. Rep. Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, P-Middletown Springs, said that on the Energy and Technology Committee, he has been working on a proposed moratorium on fossil fuel infrastructure, incentives for electric vehicles and weatherization funding.
Discussion from the floor was opened by a Clarendon man who argued against an earlier comment that the United States was the richest country in the world by pointing to the multi-trillion dollar debt. He then said that many people in Rutland grew up poor but went on to do well for themselves, decrying the "welfare state."
"The opportunities are here," he said. "What we need to do is find a way to motivate people to get off their butts."
It would help, he said, if Vermont's youth received a more sensible education.
"Schools should be teaching reading, writing, arithmetic," he said. "The other stuff that's being injected into our schools needs to stop. We need to be preparing kids to go out in the world."
The remarks drew pushback from members of both the panel and the audience. One woman said that because wages roughly rose alongside cost of living until 1974, it was easier for members of earlier generations to make ends meet, even when on the lower end of the income spectrum.
"What you made in 1974, you could live on that," she said. "You can't live on what a worker makes today."
Chesnut-Tangerman said that when people talk about "the old days of education when it worked," they forget that many people fell through the cracks because schools were not yet trying to make sure students succeeded regardless of race, class, learning disabilities or emotional issues. A woman who identified herself as a teacher said that more and more students were coming to school less prepared to learn, in part because of economic stresses at home.
Hooker said that social services are necessary to the people who rely on them, but that increasing the minimum wage would reduce that need.
"One of the saddest things I see is when I volunteer at the food shelf, people who wait on me at stores downtown have to come to the food shelf," she said.
Rep. Larry Cupoli, R-Rutland City, arrived about halfway through the event and took a seat in the audience, but rose to answer a question about the status of a bill creating a civics requirement in public schools. He said he sponsored such a bill last year, but it came crashing to a halt when the Agency of Education said it "could not proceed" with the proposal due to cost issues. He said an ethnic studies bill currently in the Legislature was likely to hit the same wall.
"It's a big strain on our school system to introduce all these classes that have to be provided," he said. "It's needed. There are kids who think General Eisenhower fought in the Civil War."
Other comments in the course of the meeting included a call to arms against the stationing of nuclear-armed F35s in Burlington, suggestions that Rutland had an opportunity for economic development in manufacturing with recycled plastics and pleas for the state to spend more on higher education.
