Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman has disputed a media report he is running for governor in November.
Zuckerman said the report in VTDigger is based on anonymous sources, and he has not made any decision.
Zuckerman, a progressive, told The Times Argus on Tuesday he would make an announcement next week.
“Next week, I will be making my intentions clear, and that will be any of a number of options, from running for re-election to not running for anything to running for governor,” he said.
