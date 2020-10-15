MONTPELIER — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman knows what losing is like. He just hasn’t made a habit of it, and he doesn’t plan to start now.
So says the farmer with the ponytail and the progressive policies that were seeded by a much-younger Bernie Sanders, back in the day when Sanders was still serving as Vermont’s lone representative and Zuckerman was a student at the University of Vermont.
That’s the last time Zuckerman lost — dropping his first-ever political contest by a scant 59 votes in a 1994 race for one of Burlington’s legislative seats.
Zuckerman, 49, won the same race two years later and hasn’t lost since. Now the eight-term lawmaker, two-term senator and sitting lieutenant governor is an Election Day away from shortening his already prestigious title and padding his political résumé by becoming Vermont’s highest elected official.
In order to do that, Zuckerman will have to knock off Gov. Phil Scott, who he concedes has thus far done an admirable job helping Vermont navigate the COVID-19 crisis.
That isn’t an endorsement. It’s simply an acknowledgment of reality, but not one Zuckerman views as fatal to his bid to replace Scott and become Vermont’s next governor.
Zuckerman gives credit where credit is due, but that comes with a caveat, because the man who recently squeezed a flu shot in between two interviews, didn’t pass up the chance to lob a big “but” at his latest political rival.
“(Scott) also vetoed critical pieces of legislation that would have set Vermonters up to be better prepared for a normal economic downturn, or certainly this kind of crisis,” Zuckerman said. “He vetoed the minimum wage twice (and) he vetoed paid family and medical leave.”
That’s ground Zuckerman is comfortable fighting on because the Sanders’ disciple has been doing so successfully — often exceeding his own expectations — for more than 25 years.
Zuckerman credits a Sanders’ speech for lighting the political fire in his belly.
“(Sanders) was incredibly inspirational to me as a political figure who didn’t take corporate donations and stood up for and fought for real issues affecting everyday people,” he said. “He didn’t seem like a normal politician.”
Neither does the organic farmer who was elected to the Legislature barely a year after collecting his college diploma and once viewed statewide office as out of reach only to prove himself wrong when he was elected lieutenant governor in 2016 and reelected two years later.
“All statewide offices seemed like a long shot to me, as someone who was so outspoken on issues,” he said. “I just wasn’t sure that statewide would be an option.”
Then again, Zuckerman said, he once thought the same thing about state Senate. He was first elected as one of Chittenden County’s six senators in 2012 and re-elected two years later before stepping down to run for lieutenant governor in 2016.
Zuckerman said the populist ideals that sparked his first failed campaign have fueled the successful ones that followed.
“I saw that everyday people could run and serve and work to make change, which was badly needed then and we still need now with respect to many of the issues I’ve talked about and fought for,” he said.
That list is long and ranges from wages, workers’ rights and social justice issues to health care, affordable housing and climate change.
On the latter issue, Zuckerman argues Scott failed generations of Vermonters by recently vetoing the Global Warming Solutions Act.
“(Scott) has vetoed the climate crisis legislation of our day,” Zuckerman said, citing it as an example of Scott’s failure to think beyond COVID.
Zuckerman said the climate crisis can’t be ignored, social justice and Black Lives Matter conversations aren’t going away and the economic struggles of working Vermonters need to be addressed.
“We really are at a tipping point,” the Progressive-Democrat said “Are we going to build forward and include everyone in an economic and climate recovery or are we going to sort of stay with the status quo, which wasn’t addressing many of those issues before the COVID crisis? That’s the decision we all need to make.”
If elected, Zuckerman said he would work to rebuild Vermont’s economy with “a vision for jobs and the environment.”
Born and raised in Brookline, Massachusetts, Zuckerman is the son of a surgeon who died when he was 13. Growing up he split his time between the Boston area and “extreme rural Virginia,” coming to Vermont in 1989 to attend UVM.
He loved the school and the state, but said he took a year off, returning to UVM in January 1992 after working in a factory, on his mother’s Virginia farm and spending 5½ months hiking the Appalachian Trail.
Sanders, who was mayor of Burlington when Zuckerman enrolled at UVM, had been elected to Congress when he returned from his brief break. That’s when Zuckerman heard him speak and decided to run for office.
Despite Sanders’ endorsement, Zuckerman came up just short in 1994.
However, after graduating from UVM in 1995, he won a seat in the Legislature in 1996 and three years later founded Full Moon Farm on rented land in Burlington’s Intervale.
“I’ve been working on issues, traveling the state and talking to people and organizing, as well as growing my farm ever since,” he said.
Zuckerman and his wife, Rachel Nevitt, purchased 155 acres of farmland in Hinesburg in 2008 and transplanted and expanded their organic farm.
Zuckerman describes himself as “hardworking, reflective, interested, persistent and caring,” and says those attributes have helped him serve his constituents well over the years.
In terms of his public service, Zuckerman said he is proud of his long-standing advocacy to increase Vermont’s minimum wage, his early support for single-payer health care and marriage equality, and his consistent position on a broad range of social justice issues and his unflinching stance on the need to address climate change.
“I do pinch myself sometimes for the different issues that I’ve stuck my neck out for,” he said, adding: “I have a very strong proven track record of proposing … and executing ideas that are forward-thinking.”
While Zuckerman describes Scott as a “decent person,” he openly questions the sitting governor’s commitment to everything from public education to the environment.
“(Scott) is in a steady state, but he’s not building for the future,” Zuckerman said. “We have to both get through this (COVID) moment and build for the future. It’s not enough to just get through.”
