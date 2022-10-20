HINESBURG — David Zuckerman announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and thus won’t be attending in-person campaign events for the time being.
Zuckerman, a Progressive/Democrat, is running for lieutenant governor against Republican Joe Benning, and Ian Diamonstone, of the Green Mountain Party.
According to a statement from Zuckerman’s campaign, his spouse tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, prompting them to isolate themselves.
“Out of an abundance of caution, (Zuckerman) immediately began testing, masking and distancing from others,” read the statement. “Zuckerman will abstain from in-person events until he can safely participate based on health department guidance and medical advice. Zuckerman has received both his COVID vaccines and two boosters.”
“I am grateful that because I am vaccinated and boosted, my symptoms are relatively mild,” Zuckerman stated. “I look forward to the opportunity to visit with Vermonters in person again soon.”
