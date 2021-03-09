Goodie bags, food and a giant elk in a leprechaun outfit feature in Rutland Area ARC’s Pot of Gold grab-and-go.
The event, which will be open to the group’s members, those interested in joining and their caregivers from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Elk’s Lodge on Center Street, is a thank-you to members, according to Executive Director Ross Almo. Participants will get a gift bag and a take-out spaghetti dinner. Reservations are required, as is masking and following all other social-distancing guidelines.
“We don’t charge anything,” Almo said. “It’s not a fundraiser.”
ARC works with adults who have developmental disabilities and puts on annual gatherings for its members at Christmas and Valentine’s Day.
“At Christmas, we took our Christmas dinner and turned it into the Reindeer Dash,” Almo said. “It worked really well, so the Valentine’s Day dance became the pot of gold.”
The dances tend to be a significant social outlets for ARC’s members. Almo said much of that experience can’t really be translated as the pandemic continues to linger, but the organization is giving its members as much of an experience as it can.
“There’s common faces there,” he said. “The volunteers are the volunteers at the dances. ... We’re playing big band music and encouraging people to dance around. Not with each other, obviously — we can’t have people near each other.”
Elk’s Club officer Carolyn Ravenna said the fraternal order works with ARC on both events, dovetailing with the Elk’s state-level project in Vermont, running a camp in Ripton that serves people with disabilities.
“A lot of the members are our campers at Silver Towers Camp,” she said. “Campers come and they get to spend a week in the Green Mountain National Forest with all sorts of activities. We have horseback riding. We have athletic fields.”
Ravenna said a club member would also make a special appearance.
“We have this massive Elroy the Elk costume,” she said. “We’ve had somebody make Elroy into a leprechaun.”
To make reservations, email info@arcrutlandarea.org or call 775-1370.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
