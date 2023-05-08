Bill Ramage on Andy Warhol

Rutland artist Bill Ramage plans to open his Andy Warhol installation at the city's B&G Gallery on Merchants Row at the end of the month. This is his third art exhibition in the past year. The first, which opened May 11, 2022, focused on Jackson Pollock, the second, on display midsummer 2022, focused on Jasper Johns. Ramage has been working on his Andy Warhol show, he says, for a year and a half, most intensely since February 2023. Warhol, Ramage claims, is the most significant artist of the 20th century. Camera and production by RH Alcott, in Rutland, May 6, 2023.
