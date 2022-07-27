Artist Bill Ramage, of Rutland, remembers where he was when he heard President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, and the subsequent impact on our national psyche that continues today. See the YouTube video at bit.ly/LamentationFive online.
Bill's Lexicon of Lamentation No. 5
- Camera and production by RH Alcott
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.