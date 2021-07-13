The Red Cross called and Rutland answered.
The parking lot was overflowing Tuesday as donors filed into the Army Reserve Center on Post Road for THE BLOOD DRIVE
“It’s a little more than we might have expected,” organizer Steve Costello said. “Our goal was 256 and we had a little more than 300 appointments.”
Costello paused to warn a woman arriving for an appointment that they were running at least a half-hour behind.
“We’re not turning (walk-ins) away, but we are warning them,” he said. “So far, we’ve only had three or four walk-ins. It’s mostly been appointments.”
The summer event was started as a smaller sibling to the Christmastime Gift of Life Marathon, used to maintain hype for the since-scaled-back event when it was aiming to break records. This year, it was rebranded in honor of the late Peter Giancola, a promoter of the Gift of Life and, as a cancer patient, a frequent recipient of blood transfusions.
Organizers attributed the high turnout in part to the association with Giancola. Jen Giancola, Peter Giancola’s sister-in-law, said he would have been humbled by the event.
“That’s the way he was,” she said. “He would’ve been proud of it, but completely humbled.”
Jen Giancola said her brother-in-law understood the value of blood donations because of the role transfusions played in his cancer treatments.
“Every time he had a blood transfusion, he perked up for days,” she said. “It changed the course of his illness.”
The drive came as the American Red Cross issued an urgent call for donors as a spike in surgeries — previously put off because of the pandemic — put an unusual strain on the supply. Red Cross donor recruiter Lisa Fitzgerald said she has grown accustomed to strong turnouts in Rutland.
“The people of Rutland are phenomenal,” she said. “We just have very loyal donors in Rutland.”
One of those was Rep. Larry Cupoli, R-Rutland City, who was in the canteen snacking on a bag of pretzels after doing his part.
“I’m a regular donor since the Vietnam days in 1967,” Cupoli said.
“How many pints?” asked Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D-Rutland County, who was chatting with Cupoli from an adjacent table.
“I have no idea,” Cupoli replied. “When I was in the military, we had to donate regularly. They needed a lot. ... Look at all the people who get help and live because of the generosity of blood donors. It’s really a pleasure to do this.”
It was even more of a pleasure, he said, to do it in Giancola’s memory.
“I think Peter would have been a little shy about it,” Cupoli said. “Even though he was the best saxophone player in the world, he was a little shy about being in the spotlight.”
The final tally of donations was not available late Tuesday afternoon.
