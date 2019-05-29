The city has ordered the killing of a pit bull after it bit a man on Meadow Street.
“This is the first time I’ve seen us take the dog into custody during the appeals period because we felt the threat to the public was so serious,” Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargeant said Wednesday.
The dog, “Zena,” a 2-year-old female pit bull, is owned by Nadia Seamans, who records say refused to participate in the animal control board hearing. The order, issued last week, calls for the dog to be seized using “any lawful measures” if Seamans doesn’t surrender her and impounded at the Rutland County Humane Society to be “destroyed in a humane manner” after 31 days unless the ruling is appealed.
Seamans is forbidden under the order from owning another dog in the city until she completes an ownership class to the satisfaction of city animal control officer Timothy Jones. Also, Seamans will be required to cover the costs of the dog’s impoundment and euthanasia.
Jean Gaboriau contacted city police in April, according to the decision, saying he was walking his fiancée’s Chihuahua on Meadow Street and was about 10 steps from his home when Zena, unleashed, charged him. Gaboriau said he picked up his dog, and Zena jumped repeatedly to get at it, biting him in the wrist and drawing blood.
Gaboriau reported that after about a minute, Seamans arrived and took Zena away. Gaboriau went to Rutland Regional Medical Center, according to the hearing report, where he got three stitches and was prescribed medication to which he later had an allergic reaction.
The decision describes Jones saying Seamans “was uncooperative, defensive and denied any responsibility for the incident,” blaming the attack on Gaboriau’s dog for barking at Zena.
“Ms. Seaman’s further advised ACO Jones that she would not be participating in any proceedings related to this incident because she did not believe in the process,” the decision read.
The Animal Control Board is made up of members of the Police Commission and the Board of Aldermen. The board noted a previous complaint in which Zena was believed to be, but not positively identified as, the dog that bit another person last year, as well as the fact that Zena was not registered with the city, that Seamans had no vaccination records and that the dog’s purported veterinarian had no record of her as a patient. The board concluded Zena met the city’s definition of a vicious dog, having attacked Gaboriau without provocation.
The decision included a dissent from Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis, who argued that the board could have attempted to place the dog in a better home.
“This Board has refrained from ordering the destruction of certain vicious dogs in the prior decisions,” she wrote. “This was, I believe, due to our trust — based on evidence — that the specific dog owners would follow the prescribed orders of the board, and is a reflection of the idea that there are no bad dogs, only bad owners.”
Mattis said she concurred with the board in not trusting Seamans as a dog owner, but thought they could have allowed for some chance of a shelter worker or some other potential responsible new owner to step forward and offer to take responsibility for Zena.
“It could well be that no such person does exist and could be found within a specified time period, and then the dog would be destroyed,” Mattis wrote. “But if such a person did exist and could be found within a specified time period, I did not want the finality of the Board’s decision to stand in the way of a potential positive outcome for Zena.”
