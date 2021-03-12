Dr. Alan Betts: The future is now

Dr. Alan Betts, of Atmospheric Research in Pittsford, is a leading climate scientist who frequently speaks about climate change issues and has worked on climate change adaptation planning for Vermont. He says, “The fundamental issue we have not yet faced is that despite all of our power and control, and all of our technology, we have no ethical framework for what we are doing.” Quoting Pope Francis, Betts says, “A civilization that ignores the deep constraints of its world will find itself in exactly the situation we find ourselves in now, on the threshold of making the planet inhospitable to humankind and other species.” Visit bit.ly/0305AlanBetts to hear Betts’ interview with the Herald and visit alanbetts.com for more information.
