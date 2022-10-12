“We’ll start backwards, this is my favorite part,” Stacy Harshman said before picking up a small mallet hanging next to a gong — an actual gong — and giving it a satisfying wallop. “I got the gong because, after you do the story-walk, (you need) an exit. It seals your adventure until next time.”
Portals and secret superpowers and lovable dragons are the latest happenings at the Sparkle Barn in Wallingford, where owner Stacy Harshman set up “The Land of the Sparkle Dragons” — her newest outdoor art installation/storybook walk that takes you on a path to discover your “inner sparkle,” with the rolling hills of Wallingford as the backdrop.
“We opened this weekend, and it was a huge hit! Kids were thrilled!” she wrote in a recent email.
She elaborated during an in-person tour, “I was (planning) a Halloween event (and) looking for Halloween inflatables and fun things, and I saw these dragons on eBay. I (thought) we could do something more fun than just blow them up, so I made a story-walk because they’re all so different.”
Written by Harshman, Amy Wulfing, Anna Delgado and Ben Norton, ”The Land of Sparkle Dragons” is an outdoor art installation and story-walk located in the small field in front of the Sparkle Barn. Eight dragons and an Empress of Sparkle sit waiting to tell the story of a sparkly realm, which is written out and displayed on podiums.
There’s a two-headed dragon whose superpower is collaboration; one whose power is introspection; and another whose power is kindness. There’s a jealous dragon who feels like he doesn’t fit in because he hasn’t found his sparkle yet, “So the outcast is the one that has to bring us all together,” Harshman said. “We wanted not a lesson, but something people could relate to.”
“The dragons all find their inner sparkle, with some hesitation, conflict — it’s kind of a journey quest. At the end you get to find the source of your (own) sparkle,” she said and opened a jewelry box with a mirror, punctuating the journey just before the gong. “I just want it to be empowering for kids.”
“Some kids read it or have their parents read it, other kids just run it,” she said.
A woman visiting with two small kids passed Harshman during the tour. “They’re both off from school today, and I said I know what I’m going to do with them!” she interjected.
“It was all Stacy’s idea. We were just so excited to help her bring it to life,” said Anna Delgado, one of the writers who was also visiting that day.
“Ben and Anna have an interactive kids band; they know the developmental stages of kids and all that. It was really great to have them help,” Harshman said.
The “Land of Sparkle Dragons” runs through Nov. 1, and is open during The Sparkle Barn’s regular store hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. It also will be open on Halloween from 5 to 8 p.m., with volunteer flashlight guides. The family-friendly experience is free.
If you’ve visited the Sparkle Barn before, the new installation fits right in.
“Anonymous retail is really boring to me, I want to have an experience,” Harshman said. “I try to get merchandise, which is pretty much all handmade and my biggest hope would be that people get inspired.”
It makes you feel like a kid to be there, and Harshman joked, “I think I’m reliving my childhood. On my to do list (are things like) make sure the blue dragon is secured (and) did we get the gong yet. I’m really happy about the gong.”
The Sparkle Barn is located at 1509 Route 7 South in Wallingford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.