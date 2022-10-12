“We’ll start backwards, this is my favorite part,” Stacy Harshman said before picking up a small mallet hanging next to a gong — an actual gong — and giving it a satisfying wallop. “I got the gong because, after you do the story-walk, (you need) an exit. It seals your adventure until next time.”

Portals and secret superpowers and lovable dragons are the latest happenings at the Sparkle Barn in Wallingford, where owner Stacy Harshman set up “The Land of the Sparkle Dragons” — her newest outdoor art installation/storybook walk that takes you on a path to discover your “inner sparkle,” with the rolling hills of Wallingford as the backdrop.

