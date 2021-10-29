Two people were sent to the hospital Friday afternoon after a fire at a Dana Avenue home.
The fire, which also killed five pets, was still under investigation early Friday evening and no information was available on the condition of the two injured people.
Fire Chief William Lovett said the smoke from 18 Dana Ave., home of the Coddaire family, was visible at the fire station.
“When we got here initially, most of the fire was in the back end of the house,” he said. “It was going in the back kitchen door window, going up the siding and into the overhangs.”
Deputy Chief Seth Bride said two male subjects were being attended by “good Samaritans” when firefighters arrived on the scene and the two were quickly taken away by Regional Ambulance. He said he did not have information on their condition, but one suffered injuries that were “rather severe.”
Rob Rumrill said he was painting a garage nearby when he heard a shout, smelled smoke and then saw flames. He said he told his wife to call 911 and went running around the block.
“There was an older man who lives here — he was collapsing in the doorway,” Rumrill said. “I helped him over here. ... They said their animals were still in there. I tried to get back in, but the smoke was so thick.”
Bride said two cats were rescued but that three more cats and two guinea pigs died in the fire.
Lovett said after knocking down the fire in the back, firefighters came around to the front.
“The fire that had gone through the kitchen window was coming across the kitchen ceiling into the hallway,” he said.
Lovett said the house sustained extensive damage. He said the cause was unclear and that city and State Police were investigating.
Crews from the city and Clarendon responded to the scene while the Rutland Town Fire Department stood by at the city’s station
The fire even drew Mayor David Allaire to the scene. Allaire said he wanted to make sure everyone was all right, and was particularly concerned by the proximity of the houses and the winds Friday. Lovett said the winds were not as much of a concern there as they had been on Baxter Street earlier in the week.
Shortly after crews arrived at Dana Avenue, Lovett said the department got a call to a Grove Street building where a tenant had set off a bug bomb in the hallway.
“Very irresponsible,” Lovett said. “They were trying to kill bugs, but when you’re doing it with an occupied structure — the stuff is toxic.”
Lovett said a town crew responded, and it did not appear anyone had been harmed at the Grove Street location.
Rumrill said the events had given him a new appreciation for firefighters.
“All the smoke — it takes a different person, a different mindset, to do what these guys do,” he said.
