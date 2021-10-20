They couldn't give it away, but the First Baptist Church is now hoping to sell their building at auction.
"We're still hoping a coalition of people might come together here in Rutland or a person might come forward to look at the space, but we're doing this because we need to be done with this," the Rev. Patti Stratton said Wednesday.
Stratton said earlier this year that the congregation had grown too small for the historic downtown building and they could no longer afford the increasingly deferred maintenance. At first, they tried to find an organization to use part of the building and partner with them on maintaining it. Then they sought to sell it or even give it away, with Stratton saying they might have to demolish the building if they could not find any takers.
Wednesday, Stratton said the congregation would have its final service in the 149-year-old building Nov. 7 and that it would go up for auction, along with its contents, in January. Stratton said the church was "in conversation" with Grace Congregational Church and expected to use their facilities for the immediate future, though the arrangement had not been finalized.
"They have offered us the use of their chapel and also office space for me for a year at no cost at all, which is a beautiful thing," she said. "Once the auction is over, we can see where we are financially, and we'll have a better understanding of what rent we can pay."
Auctioneer Michael Bishop said he was not prepared to discuss how he expects to sell the building in any detail because he did not have a contract for it yet — just the contents — but that "numerous parties" had reached out to him, and he was confident he could sell the building. He said he has been waiting for some time to do an onsite auction in downtown Rutland and the church's contents were a treasure trove for Rutland history buffs.
"I'm coming across Civil War stuff," he said. "The church has great artwork. It has great furniture."
Bishop said windows and fixtures will not be offered separately from the building. He said he will post a video walk-through of the property ahead of the Jan. 8 auction.
First Baptist's services at Grace are expected to begin at 5 p.m. Nov. 13, and Stratton said they will continue to hold Saturday evening services during their stay there.
"I am personally very excited to try a Saturday evening, early Saturday service," she said. "I think we'll probably be the only Protestant service in the area Saturdays at 5. ... I'm hoping people will come and check us out. We're an open and welcoming congregation that believes God loves everyone, and so do we."
