A grand opening for the Fair Haven Playground on Cottage Street was held Saturday. The event featured snack, games and prizes for kids. Funds for the park were raised by the town’s pet mayor program. Former pet mayor Murfee, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, was in attendance.
- Photos By Kristin Bailey
