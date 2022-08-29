Volunteers from the Rutland Moose Lodge 1122 participated in a cleanup of West Street Cemetery on Saturday. This was the second year the club coordinated a cleanup of the cemetery.
Gallery: West Street Cemetery cleanup
- Photos by Kristin Bailey
