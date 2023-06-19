FAIR HAVEN — A police officer shot and killed a man during an altercation outside a Washington Street home Monday, Vermont State Police said.

Details on the incident were scarce. Neither the officer, who was with the Fair Haven Police Department, or the deceased were named in the press release issued late Monday night.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.