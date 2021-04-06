Mayor David Allaire said he is fed up with incidents at the Quality Inn.
Allaire took the business and the state to task Monday night before the Board of Aldermen after a fatal shooting there during the weekend — the second killing at the hotel in less than 6 months.
"The question is an ongoing series of issues, the state housing scores of individuals at the hotels," Allaire told the board. "It's been causing some issues that, in the beginning, were fairly minor. ... Unfortunately it has now escalated to the point of lives being lost."
Allaire said he was reaching out the members of the city's legislative delegation and varying levels of Gov. Phil Scott's administration about changing the state's policies regarding housing of homeless individuals and families in hotels in general and at the Quality Inn in particular.
"It's out of hand," Allaire said. "It's just totally unacceptable. I could try to close the facility down ... but that's not going to alleviate the concerns."
In November, 35-year-old Jonathan Houghton, of Holyoke, Mass., was found dead of a gunshot wound in a room at the hotel. No arrests have been made in the killing and Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said Tuesday the investigation remained active.
"Unfortunately, some investigations can't be closed out as quickly as we'd like them to be," he said.
Allaire said after that incident, there were a number of assurances from the state about better supervision of the people being housed there.
"We haven't seen that," Allaire said — Kilcullen said a private security detail was hired for the hotel, but that it does not provide round-the-clock coverage. "It looks as though there is no clear plan to have any arrangement for these folks other than put them in the hotels and this hotel in particular. That's unacceptable."
In the second incident, police said a man told them he was "peer-pressured" into smoking crack cocaine while hanging out at the hotel, before allegedly shooting another man. Witnesses described the shooting as an accident, saying the shooter had been "showboating" with the gun.
The state and nonprofit organizations that deal with homelessness at the local level have been talking for some time about ending the use of hotels as temporary housing. Thomas Donahue, executive director of BROC Community Action, said that drive bumped into the sudden and urgent need of the pandemic.
"This was the COVID answer to keeping families housed during the pandemic and out of homelessness," he said of the people placed at the Quality Inn. "It's not the best answer, but it's an answer."
Donahue said the Dodge House, recently opened by the Rutland Housing Authority at the former John Deere property on Woodstock Avenue, added nine units and soon-to-be-complete renovations at the former Immaculate Heart of Mary school would add another 19, but a large need remained. He said he was serving on a task force organized by the Agency of Human Services that held its first meeting last week and is assigned to report to the Legislature on the issue in four weeks.
Also, Donahue cautioned against conflating multiple issues when discussing the incidents at Quality Inn.
"Brian Collamore (Rutland's senior state senator) and I both ride Harley-Davidsons, but we're not Hell's Angels," Donahue said. "You've got some illegal drug activity that created the situation Saturday and the one before that. That's not being a homeless family. ... We're talking about a lot of homeless families. Having them out in the cold and not being able to do their school work remotely — that's not a solution."
