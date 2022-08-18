Meet us at the fair
Meet us at the fair

Lorryn Trujillo, of North Clarendon, has been a 4-H Club member for 10 years. This year she is showing her two Jersey yearlings in competition. Merrit Bruce, of Granville, New York, has been at the Vermont State Fair in Rutland every year since 1962, most notably showing horses. This year he’s helping his grandchildren by trucking their cattle to and from the fair. See the YouTube video with Lorryn and Bruce at bit.ly/0816VtStateFair online.

