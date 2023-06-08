MRU grad 2023
Mill River Union High School graduates stand as their fellow classmates march into the gym for the commencement ceremony on Wednesday in Clarendon.

 SOPHIA BUCKLEY-CLEMENT /Staff Photo

CLARENDON — Mill River Union High School celebrated its 58 Class of 2023 graduates at this year’s commencement ceremony on Wednesday evening.

Following the musical stylings of MRU’s Concert Band and welcome remarks from Assistant Principal Kayrn Stannard, Salutatorian Phillip Severy spoke to his fellow classmates about setting an example for those around them.

