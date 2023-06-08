CLARENDON — Mill River Union High School celebrated its 58 Class of 2023 graduates at this year’s commencement ceremony on Wednesday evening.
Following the musical stylings of MRU’s Concert Band and welcome remarks from Assistant Principal Kayrn Stannard, Salutatorian Phillip Severy spoke to his fellow classmates about setting an example for those around them.
“This year has been a rollercoaster ride filled with new experiences and lessons learned. I think that of every lesson this year, the most valuable one is this … You have no idea what you mean to people around you. The impact that you have on the younger students and other people is just astronomical,” Severy said.
Valedictorian Emma Wentz told the crowd that, as a student who had moved around the state several times before arriving at Mill River, she was beyond appreciative of the kindness she came across at what is now her alma mater.
“Moving from Cavendish to Mount Holly to Ludlow to Mount Holly to Ludlow — and I’m sure those of you who have moved before know where I’m coming from — it can be hard to solidify your place in the world when it’s constantly changing. Mill River has welcomed me as a community, as friends and as family, and for that I’m forever grateful,” she said. “We are (all) lucky to have been surrounded by a network of people who have helped us grow and thrive.”
Wentz also spoke about the many memories she has made with her fellow graduates, including giving back to the community, navigating school during a pandemic and the numerous obstacles they have had to overcome.
Wednesday’s ceremony also featured a performance of “Over the Rainbow” as arranged by Teena Chinn, sung by six singers from MRU’s choir groups, as well as a performance of “Riders in the Sky,” by Stan Jones, played by five students from MRU’s bands.
Other speakers during the evening included Mill River School Board Chair Andrea Hawkins, Superintendent Brian Hill and Principal Kaelyne Thompson.
Having first joined the MRU community at the beginning of last school year, Thompson spoke to graduates about how she wished she had just a little more time to spend with them. She added that she wondered how many friends and family members in the audience were feeling similarly.
“I accepted the assistant principal position here at Mill River last school year without stepping foot in this building. Many of your next chapters will also be stepping into that unknown. It’s funny how fear of the unknown can sometimes take away from the excitement of what is possible and what we think we are capable of,” Thompson said.
She added that her advice to graduates was to lean into each moment — the same advice she received when she joined MRU.
“Lean into the adventures of the unknown. Lean into hard conversations. Lean into the mistakes that you will make and learn from them. Being told to lean into moments that you know are going to be tough can give you a sense of positivity and control over your own mindset,” Thompson said. “Most importantly, don’t forget to lean into the good things, too. Far too often, our brain wants us to focus on the negative — don’t let it.”