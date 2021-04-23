WALLINGFORD — A new bakery has opened at the Wallingford Block.
Sweet Birch Coffee Roasters and Bakery debuted Thursday. Owned by Chloe Parry and Betsy Valine, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. six days a week and closed on Wednesdays.
Parry said she and Valine worked at the Dorset Bakery where Parry was manager and Valine was head baker. Parry saw an advertisement saying Michelle Kenny, owner of the Wallingford Block, was looking for someone to run a bakery out of the historic building, so she arranged a meeting.
“I met her and it seemed like it was going to work really well,” said Parry. “So I went and asked Betsy if she’d like to be my partner.”
This all happened in November, said Parry.
“I was very excited when I found out it’s a historic building,” she said. “I think it’s fantastic what Michelle is doing for the building and the town and I really wanted to be part of it.”
Parry is from western New York. She earned degrees in business and baking from schools in the Buffalo area.
“I moved to Vermont four or five years ago, fell in love — with the state, not with a person — and I’ve been here since,” she said.
Parry and Valine are bakers, but each has their specialty. For Parry, it’s wedding cakes, while Valine is a coffee roaster. She owns Battle-Axe Coffee Co., which Parry said will rebrand under the Sweet Birch name.
Their first day was busy, as was their second, she said.
“We’ve had an extremely steady flow and some lines out the door,” said Parry.
Parry handles much of the baking in the basement area, while Valine is upstairs with customers. They’ve hired one full-time employee, and a part-timer.
“We have cupcakes, scones, croissants, muffins, cheesecakes, mini apple pies, cookies of course, we have cinnamon croissants, ham and Swiss croissants, a wide variety,” she said.
She said feedback has so far been overwhelmingly positive and orders for weddings and birthdays are flowing in.
Kenny said Friday her dream for the Wallingford Block when she purchased it a few years ago was for it to host a good bakery and coffee shop. She and her partner, Nicholas Vittone, did a great deal of labor on the interior getting it ready to host a bakery. The next step is to get the building painted, which she hopes to complete by the end of this summer.
Kenny said once that’s finished, she’ll look to the building’s second floor to make it ready for office space, and perhaps a yoga studio or salon-type business. She’s said she’d like to see the third floor become a community center, as it had been in the past.
