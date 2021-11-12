BRANDON — Otter Valley Union High School’s fall musical promises to be mysterious and spooky and altogether “ooky.”
OV’s Walking Stick Theatre will present “The Addams Family,” a musical based on the characters from the popular films and television shows, beginning Nov. 18.
Theater instructor Jeff Hull, who also directs, said the performance is largely a return to normal after two years of productions that had to be modified because of the pandemic. Staging of those productions varied from all-remote to prerecorded to outdoors on the school’s football field.
This time out, Hull said, things will look like a typical show — right down to being performed in front of a live audience.
The musical features a cast of 30, including several middle schoolers, and a crew of 15.
The cast will be backed by a 15-member live orchestra, which features a mix of student musicians and local professionals.
According to Hull, about half the actors are new to the stage this year, and while so many fresh faces presents challenges, he said everyone pulled together in the end.
“They’ve come a long ways,” he said.
That cohesiveness is important for this production, which Hull called “very technical.”
“We have lots of moving projections, lots of lighting cues. There’s a lot of things that have to work together in the production to make it all happen on the stage,” he said.
Though the biggest challenge for the actors, he noted, has been learning to project their voices while wearing face masks. Hull said actors will wear special clear masks that allow them to see each other’s facial expressions while performing.
The musical follows Addams daughter Wednesday whose “normal” boyfriend is not quite in step with her eccentric family — “He’s from Ohio,” Hull joked — and what happens when her father Gomez tries to keep that fact a secret from his wife, Morticia.
“So the story centers around that kind of family dynamic that’s happening,” said Hull.
Senior Gunnar Tinsman, who plays Gomez, said the role is the most challenging one he’s ever tackled.
“It’s a very Gomez-centered show,” he said.
In addition to performing several solo numbers, Tinsman said he had to learn how to speak and sing in a Spanish accent, as well as use vibrato when singing.
“It’s been exciting to be able to challenge myself, both physically and vocally and with my dialect,” he said
He’s also looking forward to dancing the tango with co-lead Eliza Norford, who plays Morticia.
“It’s exciting to finally do some real dancing again, because I’ve definitely missed that,” he said, noting that previous pandemic-era performances required social distancing.
In preparation for the role, Tinsman said he briefly checked out clips of other actors’ portrayals of Gomez, but that he preferred to approach the character without any preconceived notions.
“I generally like to form characters on my own without a previous basis for them because it brings my own character into it, as opposed to somebody else’s interpretation of the character,” he said.
Contrary to Tinsman, Norford, who is a junior performing in a lead role for the first time, said she studied clips of Morticia from the films so she could learn the character’s distinct mannerisms.
“I felt like Morticia was a very well-known figure and had certain things about her that people could point out,” she said.
Junior Cebelle Hull, another first-time lead, said she is excited to be playing Wednesday.
“I went from just dancing and having no solos to having music … so I focused more on singing and my acting,” she said.
Morgan White, a junior who plays Wednesday’s brother Pugsley, said she is excited to once again be back in the theater with a full cast.
“It’s so much fun just hanging out with the cast backstage and then acting with them on stage,” she said.
Junior Andrew Kenyon, who plays Uncle Fester, is also glad to be back in a proper theater after performing in alternative venues, like outside on a football field.
“It really is a totally different experience when you’re in this confined, controlled area that you can really express yourself more than when there’s a bunch of things thrown in the mix, like wind,” he said.
Kenyon said he is excited for audiences to see the show’s many technical elements, like a fog effect, which is featured in the show’s opening musical number.
“I didn’t realize how big of a thing that would be because, by the time that we were in full swing, it was filling up the entire stage, and there were colors and it was really cool,” he said.
The Walking Stick Theatre presents “The Addams Family” at 7 p.m. Nov. 18, 19 and 20 and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Otter Valley Union High School. Visit ovwalkingsticktheatre.com to purchase paperless electronic tickets. The cost is $13 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens.
