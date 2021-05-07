Henry O. Carpenter’s vision for Pine Hill Park spent most of a century unrealized.
The park turns 100 years old on Sunday. Use of the property has waxed and waned through the decades, but today it is considered one of the chief jewels in Rutland’s crown.
Carpenter was president of the Chamber of Commerce and former mayor of the city — not to be confused with Henry B. Carpenter, who would hold the latter office later in the century — when he gifted the property to the city for use as a recreation area.
“Accepting and setting apart the tract for park purposes ought not to be the limit of the city’s appreciation of the gift by which Mr. Carpenter has shown his continuing interest in city affairs,” a Rutland Herald editorial read that week. “The park ought to be developed, walks laid out and maintained, unsightly objects removed and natural growths encouraged that add to its beauty and its attractiveness.”
That summer, one of the originators of the Long Trail began clearing trails in Pine Hill Park with “a squad of youthful volunteers.” The Herald noted that all work was volunteer and suggested that local business people might gather at the end of their workdays and lend a hand.
City resources would soon be directed at developing the park — but not for recreation. The stone crusher was installed on the property in early 1922, allowing the city to use its own crushed stone for paving rather than having it shipped from Port Henry, New York.
Most of the mentions of Pine Hill in the next year or so regarded the crushed stone coming out of it, which was “the highest grade of trap rock to be found in New England,” according to tests Public Works Commissioner J.P. Feeley said he had conducted in 1922. Feeley declared there was enough rock in the quarry to supply the city for 50 years, but quarrying only continued through 1933.
Meanwhile, the park burned down. Fires there were an annual occurrence, according to contemporary press coverage, but the one that started in the evening of May 1, 1922 — the second fire there that week — was something extra.
By 8:45 p.m. “the northwestern sky was brilliantly lighted by the orange-hued, hungry-looking tongues of fire,” read the piece in the Herald the next day. Firefighters worked into the night to keep the flames from the quarry, and the next day they were trying to keep them from two nearby houses. Creamery Package Manufacturing sent a number of its employees to assist firefighters.
On May 14, firefighters were called back to the park for a blaze that claimed “about the only part of the hill not swept over by fire two weeks ago.”
At years end, the Herald reported a committee had been formed to make recommendations about how to develop the park for public recreation, “but on account of a misunderstanding of their purpose on the part of some of the people of Rutland, the work of the committee was discontinued.” Nonetheless, Alderman Charles Cooper successfully pushed for a $2,000 appropriation for the park in the budget approved by the board that month. How that money was used was not immediately clear.
Whatever was being done to the park, it was seeing use by the 1930s.
“Three generations would go out together to talk and picnic,” said Eileen Purdy, who helped assemble a history of the park and who went on some of those walks and picnics as a child, coming up from the Proctor side. “It was the thing to do because not everyone would have a car back then — a lot of walking.”
The Rotary Club would be responsible for the next great period of the park’s history in the 1950s, when a picnic area and swimming pool were developed at Rocky Pond.
“Young men were coming back from the war, and they were full of enthusiasm,” Purdy said.
It didn’t last, falling to bad weather and vandalism. A 1959 article in the Herald decried the “unsightly mess” at the pond as well as the apathy of city officials and organizations, while noting the continued interest of the general population in using the park.
Shelley Lutz, one of the founders of the Pine Hill Partnership, said a 1968 proposal to make the quarry into an amphitheater never took off, and as the adjacent Giorgetti Park took shape in the 1970s, Pine Hill Park remained largely untouched.
“I think people in the city would go up there to do a little hiking, but it was nothing in comparison to what it is today,” Mayor Allaire said of the park during his youth. “There was a rickety road you could not traverse. It was in pretty rough shape, but it was beautiful.”
Lutz said mountain biking — the sport that would eventually put the park on the map, was in its infancy in that era, which was when she moved to the area.
“It was basically skid roads,” she said. “There were a couple of rogue trails that had been ridden in, but it was nothing official.”
In the mid-2000s, Lutz said she and a group of other outdoor enthusiasts caught wind of a proposal to open the park for housing development — not for the first time in its history. They fought it, and the Pine Hill partnership was born.
“It was primarily to seek donations and contributions from the local community,” Lutz said.
With those donations — and many hours of volunteer labor — the partnership started carving trails through the park. Today, it is a destination for mountain bikers.
“You go any time in that parking lot, in the good weather, there are hundreds of people drawn into this community to use those trails,” Allaire said. “There were visionaries that put this together and got it to where it is today.”
Carpenter died in 1936 at the age of 84. His obituary, which noted his long career in banking and the hotel industry and credited his mayoral administration with the development of the city water system, described Pine Hill Park as “now being developed as a summer and winter recreation center.” Today, it stands as such.
