Ramage, Pollock and the CIA

Bill Ramage has assembled another themed walk-thru exhibit currently on display at Rutland’s B&G Gallery, this one focused on the mid 20th-century art phenom Jackson Pollock and his involvement with a CIA program code-named “Hidden Hands.” The catch, largely due to the hopefully now fading pandemic, is that Ramage has kept his assemblage the best-kept secret in town: There’s been no press, no public opening. The show consists of Ramage’s collection of Pollock knock-offs coupled with photos of the man himself, posing for a 1949 spread in LIFE magazine and at work in his studio. For more information, navigate on over to the YouTube documentary at bit.ly/RamagePollockCIA and to get into the B&G Gallery to experience Ramage’s remarkable new work, email bramage93@gmail.com online.
Camera and production by RH Alcott
