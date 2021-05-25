During “Better Hearing and Speech Awareness Month,” residents who are close to Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC) might want to know more about modern hearing aids and how they can help.
Dr. Carissa McCauley, a member of RRMC’s Ear, Nose and Throat and Audiology team, said most people wait a few years to seek medical help even after they first notice they’re experiencing hearing loss, but the pandemic has changed that typical timeline.
“More recently, since masks became mandatory, we’ve noticed an uptick in patients coming in, struggling to hear. There’s several reasons behind that. Masks will help to cover up the face so anyone that was taking advantage of reading people’s lips in face-to-face conversation don’t really have that option anymore. But you also have the fact that we’re standing farther away and masks can reduce the volume of the person who is speaking’s voice, so it’s not as loud or as clear as it used to be,” she said.
McCauley said it was difficult to tell when an individual might need a hearing test, although age is a significant factor. Some people might have hearing loss running in their family and others might suffer a hearing loss from environmental factors, like exposure to loud music.
“I always recommend if you’re at concerts, not to stand right in front of the speaker. If it seems like it’s too loud, you probably could have hearing protection at the concert. Which does not sound fun, but your ears not ringing the next day is more fun,” McCauley said.
In general, a patient should consider what they know about their own hearing as the main indicator of whether it’s time to see an audiologist about a hearing test.
“Noise-induced hearing loss is more prevalent now than it used to be with younger individuals, primarily through the use of the personal ear buds that we’re wearing. We tend to listen to music a little louder than we should with those and for longer duration,” said McCauley, who is in her 20s.
In the Rutland area, one risk factor is the loud noise of guns fired by hunters who may not use any kind of hearing protection.
“If you notice that you’re asking for repetition quite often or you’re mishearing words, any situation like that, it is probably the right time to come in for a hearing test,” McCauley said.
A hearing test will determine whether the audiologists will recommend a hearing aid for a patient, but McCauley said they might be different than some patients expect.
“What’s exciting about hearing aids is, they’re constantly trying to update to have the latest and greatest. Hearing aid manufacturers are always striving to sell their products and everyone is always battling it out. You have a bunch of different companies trying to come out with something that stands out from the others,” she said.
For instance, patients had a common complaint about trying to hear what they want to hear in a noisy environment.
“So all the hearing aids now have built-in systems that just automatically read the environment. Whenever you go into a noisy environment, the hearing aids sense that and they switch how they filter out the noises in the environment to give the hearing aid wearer a better signal-to-noise ratio so they hear speech better than they hear all the extra noise,” she said.
Most hearing aids can be compatible with other devices and will allow phone calls, podcasts or music to stream directly to the wearer.
There are also hearing aids available that are smaller and more discrete than they were even 7 to 10 years ago, McCauley said.
“They’re not really noticeable at all. Most people tend to not even recognize that (other) people have hearing aids in, unless they themselves wear hearing aids,” she said.
However, McCauley said it could be tricky to predict how insurance companies may cover hearing-related assistance like hearing aids.
“I know there are audiologists from the state of Vermont who are working to get a bill passed into legislation that will require insurance companies to pay for hearing aids,” she said.
McCauley said the hope was to make a change to Medicare because that is where there is the biggest gap between need for hearing aids and population served by a particular insurer.
But the goal is to have that change in place in 2023.
Hearing aids are specially ordered, so it takes a couple of weeks between the time a patient decides to wear one and the time the patient has one to use.
