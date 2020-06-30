If nothing else, the pandemic brought video to A Sound Space, according to local musician George Nostrand.
The virtual venue run by the furloughed Rutland Herald employee has wrapped up its online concert series and resumed its role as a rehearsal space, but Nostrand said his experience during the past few weeks has inspired him to offer video services to his members, hoping to recruit more.
"I think video has become a huge part of the music industry," Nostrand said. "It's come full circle. In the ’80s, all of a sudden you had to have a music video. Then that faded as MTV changed. Then, with YouTube — people go there to listen to music instead of listening to the radio."
Nostrand established the Sound Space early last year as a location for musicians to rehearse and record. When he and his fellow musicians' gigs started getting canceled left and right as the pandemic took hold in March, Nostrand thought about how he could use the location and the internet to deliver remote performances.
"Rather than live stream or use iPhones around the kitchen table, we decided to set up a professional stage," he said.
The set-up included curtains from an operation Nostrand ran in New York. Sessions were shot using as many as six cameras.
"It was a high-tech operation," he said. "The idea also was the musicians would walk away with a product they could use to market themselves."
The plan was thrown a curve ball by the quickly tightening limitations on gatherings, and Nostrand shifted to focus on solo artists rather than bands.
"Basically, we filmed nine shows ranging from an acoustic metal band to a Christian rock band to folk singers," he said. "We also had a young man who's graduating from high school who won an award for his jazz band. ... We were open to a lot of things."
To make some money, Nostrand set up a Patreon account whose proceeds would be split among Sound Space members and the artists, as well as virtual tip jars.
"We did OK," he said. "Not as good as I would like. ... I ended up deciding to pay each artist $50 instead of the percentages because the percentages were pretty low. ... I think we pretty much broke even or zeroed it out when I did the math, which is OK. It gave us some cash and kept the place going."
With restrictions on gatherings relaxed, Nostrand said he had five bands rehearsing on a weekly basis.
"What we're hoping to do is move a lot of the content we've already done onto YouTube and make it free for folks," he said, adding that there is the potential for regional radio play as well. "We're going to use the Patreon account as a kind of membership for people who want to be members of Sound Space. We're going to keep that really low, and they'll get some content as well."
The videos can be found on the A Sound Space Facebook page.
