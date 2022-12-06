Above, Wing, of Rutland, carves one of his signature wooden wall plaques at the weekend Rutland Recreation Center fair. He was one of dozens of artists and craftsmen who pondered the question: What’s your Christmas message this year? Street Talk went to the weekend get-together at the Rec Center looking for the answer. Was it: Don’t worry, be happy? Was it: Stop all the fighting? Was it: What’s the deal with all the road rage? Find out for yourself in Street Talk’s YouTube video at bit.ly/1202Home4Christmas online.
