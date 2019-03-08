Rutland City Mayor David Allaire tells Talking Pictures what he was feeling the moment Tuesday night when he knew he'd won election to a second term in office. Allaire said, "There is a little bit of an adrenaline rush, particularly when you've spent 12 hours outside talking with lots of different kinds of people that are all your constituents and people you grew up with." He said, "It's quite a sensation to know that they approve of the way that you're handling your job." Watch the video at bit.ly/0306DaveAllaire
