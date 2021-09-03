Talking Pictures: Rabbi Ellie Shemtov

Monday at sunset begins the first of the Jewish High Holy days, Rosh Hashanah, the Judaic new year’s day. During the following week, on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 15, Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, begins. To see and hear a short video, visit bit.ly/RabbiEllieShemtov in which Rabbi Ellie Shemtov, of Rutland Jewish Center in Rutland, explains the meaning and process of atonement during Yom Kippur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.