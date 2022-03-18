You may have spotted a news item in the last couple weeks about the Vermont State Police donating “used and expired” body armor to Ukrainian defense forces.
I don’t know if anyone else’s eyebrows raised at the term “expired,” but it certainly raised a question for me. If body armor is good enough to be used by soldiers in an actual war zone, shouldn’t it be good enough for police officers in Vermont?
“They typically have a ballistic warranty of five years,” Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen told me. “My understanding is the material does degrade over time. ... It’s not to say a vest with an expired warranty is defective.”
Kilcullen said using equipment after its warranty runs out can have liability implications, which is probably not at the top of the list of concerns Ukrainians have as they try to fight off the Russian invasion, but is why the city police, at least, replace their body armor every five years.
Kilcullen said if he were approached about sending expired RCPD equipment overseas, he’d do an inventory to see what they could provide.
Hang Up and Drive
The Vermont State Police said they did a saturation patrol on Route 4A Thursday and in two hours pulled over 19 people for “using a handheld device while driving.”
That’s just about one every three minutes. The patrol was 5:15 to 7:15 p.m., when traffic there is higher and paying attention is doubly important.
“The Vermont State Police would like to remind motorists to drive in a safe manner and refrain from using cellphones while operating a motor vehicle.”
Since I take that road to get my kid to school I would, too. Set the phones down, please, folks.
Calendar
Monday, the Board Aldermen reorganizes — for real this time — at 7 p.m. As reported last week, we look set to at least get a new board president. The agenda also included creating a sick bank for the fire department — which is warned for an executive session — and establishing a new payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program. The latter was much discussed by aldermanic candidates this election, and I expect it will be promptly referred to committee.
The Parking Committee will hold a virtual hybrid meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to hear presentations from “parking technology vendors.”
