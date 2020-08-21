It feels a little early to ask people if they are running for mayor.
The question, though, is undeniably out there. It's easy enough to wonder if Mayor David Allaire, just back at work while recovering from cancer surgery, is going to want to campaign for another term. It's also hard to listen to Alderman Chris Ettori and not hear mayoral aspirations - Alderman Sam Gorruso even quipped Wednesday that Ettori's remarks on the CSJ gym bond sounded like the launch of a campaign.
But town meeting remains six months away, and neither man was ready to commit to having his name on the March ballot.
"I haven't even come close to thinking about that," Allaire said. "Yet to be determined."
Allaire's predecessor tended to remain noncommittal until much closer to Election Day as well.
"Let me say this," Ettori began when I pressed him. "Being mayor of a city like Rutland would be an amazing job and one I'm certainly considering running for. ... I think that we need to, for my family, see how this fall semester goes with school and the plans for that before I make any decisions."
Due Dilligence
One thing Ettori definitely won't be doing, he said, is campaigning against the CSJ gym bond. Ettori reiterated that his opposition to putting the bond on the November ballot was solely about the timing and his belief that the city wasn't ready to make its case to the voters. Now that he's lost that fight, Ettori said he will urge people to vote "yes" on the bond.
"Rutland City needs the former CSJ athletic facility," he said. "It has been proven, just by the sheer numbers and the interest in the community, we need a gym and a rec center."
Allaire said he intends to try to come up with some of the answers whose absence motivated Ettori's opposition. Earlier this year, the board approved a motion Ettori made calling for a comprehensive review of city facilities, seeing if there is any way to consolidate operations and sell something off to help pay for the CSJ gym. Allaire said he put out a request to department heads early in the summer and got some responses, but had yet to assemble them.
"A lot of it falls on me," Allaire said. "One I got close to time for the surgery, that fell on the back burner."
Also, Ettori said he wanted to look at ways to share use with the school, but he did not have his sights set on any particular building to unload.
"I'll ask the question, do we need the prime piece of real estate in City Hall downtown," he said. "That's a question that should be discussed."
When I asked where else he thought we could stick City Hall, Ettori laughed.
"I have no idea," he said. "These are the kind of questions we have to do that full analysis on. That's what I'm looking for."
Power of the Purse
I had a lingering question from the big messy discussion on anti-bias training Monday.
Part of the motion that came out of the Human Resources Committee was a request that the human resources director include a line item for anti-bias training in that department's budget. Department heads present their budget requests to the mayor, but the mayor ultimately decides what goes to the Board of Aldermen, who do not get to add anything before the budget goes to voters.
Allaire has not included anti-bias training in his budgets, and when we discussed it last year, he said he didn't see the need. I asked him this week if that has changed.
"No one has given me a call to give me their reason why it should be in the HR budget," Allaire said. "Right now, I'm not inclined to do that, but we'll see. I haven't yet got a clear reason or what exactly they're trying to accomplish. It seemed like there was a lot of debate back and forth not really understanding what they're trying to achieve."
Calendar
The Recreation Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the Halloween parade, the Giorgetti Arena and the CSJ gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.