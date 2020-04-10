The latest movie from local filmmaker, David Giancola, “Axcellerator,” will be available on Amazon today.
Giancola said Edgewood Studios newest production said was a “return to the kind of ’80s, escapist, kind of non-ironic, kind of innocent fun movie like 'Back to the Future.'”
“We're all here having a good time, and it's all about the fun. The movie's really about a car thief who stumbles upon a teleportation device and meets the girl of his dreams in the process. The subtext of that is the axcellerator device brings you where you, subconsciously, really need to be but at the heart of it, it's really about having a good time,” he said.
Like other Edgewood movies, “Axcellerator” features a cast of veteran actors, like Sam J. Jones, from “Flash Gordon,” Sean Young, from “Blade Runner,” John James, from “Dynasty” and Maxwell Caulfield, from “Grease 2” New faces like Ryan Wesen and Laura James, John James' daughter and an actress on the television show, “S.W.A.T.”
The film may be even more fun for local audiences. Like other Edgewood films, “Axcellerator” was filmed almost entirely in Rutland County, including scenes shot in the city itself.
There were some second unit footage filmed in New York City and Arizona, but Giancola said the actors shot their scenes in places like Rutland and Killington although those watching the movie may think the cast was in those other locations.
“All the digital post-production work was lengthy, but it was neat we were able to give everybody that international feel having shot it all between Rutland and Magic Mountain, Killington,” he said.
James, who co-produced the movie with Giancola, also said the movie was intended to capture the spirit of adventure comedies from the 1980s.
“I think we succeeded at that. I think it's a lot of fun,” he said.
James joked that he, Jones, Young and Caulfield all “had pretty good days back in the ’80s.”
While acknowledging the movie is a low-budget, independent film, James said he thought Edgewood “hit a home run.”
There was a screening of “Axcellerator” about a year ago at the Paramount Theater. Since then, the movie has been making the “festival circuit” at science-fiction film festivals in Austin, Texas, London and Boston where it won the “Rising Tide” award.
“The great thing about both the premiere (at the Paramount) and the festival run we had last year is you get to watch the film with audiences and you really get to see what works. That's the most fun part for me,” he said.
Wesen, who noted he was self-isolating like many other Americans, called “Axcellerator” an “insanely fun” movie to make. He said it only took about a week to go from a casting session to beginning the three-week filming process.
“It was just so fun and crazy to be on the set with so many great, talented individuals,” he said.
Wesen said he especially enjoyed filming a fight scene with Jones which the two of them choreographed on set and a reflective scene with Laura James that looks magical on screen.
Giancola said the movie was on a path of going directly to home release anyway. However, with many people in Vermont and across the country being asked to self-quarantine at home, he and James said they hoped it would join the other entertainment that makes it a little easier to pass the time while people do their part to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
James said he was confident that he will be back in Rutland some day in the future making another Edgewood movie with Giancola.
After multiple viewings of “Axcellerator” with audiences, Giancola said he's more confident in the humor and that viewers will laugh as well as respond to the adventure.
“As I like to say, we had a good time making it and we want people to have a good time watching it,” he said.
The trailer can be seen online at the Amazon website by searching for “Axcellerator.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.