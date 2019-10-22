POULTNEY — The East Poultney Bridge has been a subject of contention this summer and fall, with residents claiming large oil trucks, school buses and other heavy vehicles are crossing the deteriorating one-lane bridge.
“Our biggest concern (is that) if they’re unable to fix this bridge right now — which we understand that they don’t have the money to do that — but (if) they know that that bridge isn’t safe, that people are still driving across it,” said Poultney native and now part-time resident Nanette Greer.
There is currently a sign warning motorists of a 9-ton weight limit on the bridge, according to Planning Commission Chairman Mark Teeter.
“If that (weight limit sign is) their only safeguard, it’s not working,” Greer said.
Kristin Higgins, structure program manager for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, said the bridge replacement is currently being designed, with preliminary cost predictions coming in at just over $2 million. It is slated for construction during summer 2023.
“One of the abutments is in heavy deterioration,” Higgins said of the bridge. “This being a town structure, it is their responsibility to maintain these things. We repair and maintain bridges on the state system. The town repairs bridges on their system.”
Higgins said repairs could likely be done to the bridge, but the town would then have to hire an engineer, and there would need to be a plan.
A Structure Inspection, Inventory and Appraisal Sheet from AOT conducted Oct. 3 cited the bridge’s deck as being “satisfactory,” but the substructure rated as “poor.”
The appraisal as compared to federal standards rated the bridge railings, transitions, approach guardrail and approach guardrail ends as not meeting the current standard, the report said.
The structural evaluation and deck geometry of the bridge were both rated as “intolerable replacement needed,” and the approach roadway alignment as “meets minimum tolerable criteria.”
“The southern abutment is in poor condition with heavy deterioration of the concrete below the exterior bearings,” the inspection read. “Accelerated decay is compromising the bearing support. Recommend the bridge be posted for an eight-ton gross load ... consideration should also be given to adding No Trucks signs as well.”
The report also recommended adjusting the inspection frequency to 12 months because of the abatement deterioration, and Higgins suggested the bridge should be watched.
“People don’t pay attention to it,” Greer said. “On a daily basis, that weight limit is grossly exceeded multiple times. The bridge will be safe to cross until it isn’t. I just really want the public to be made aware.”
Town Manager Paul Donaldson said the town is deferring to the structural engineers at AOT to let them know whether the bridge is safe to cross, and so far the bridge remains safe to cross.
Teeter said he crosses the bridge five and six times a day with full confidence, and that local contractors are very careful about crossing it.
“The bridge probably gets between 50 and 100 cars a day by mostly local traffic,” Teeter said. “I have never seen an illegal vehicle cross that bridge.”
Teeter said the bridge repairs and construction planned for the town were largely pushed back by Tropical Storm Irene, with the most recent bridge replacement on Route 140 replaced just last month, 15 years after it was originally slated to be.
But Teeter said the bridge is safe, and that schools that once used the East Poultney bridge no longer use it, as they weigh anywhere between 22,000 and 27,000 pounds.
But Greer and Poultney resident Laurie Provin, who lives on Thrall Road, said they saw communications trucks, fuel trucks, school buses, waste management trucks and large flatbed towing vehicles regularly crossing the bridge throughout the summer and fall, and have themselves gone out of their way to warn some truck drivers of the dangers of the deteriorating underside of the East Poultney bridge.
“We see them all the time,” Provin said. “It’s terrible.”
