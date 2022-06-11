A Londonderry man who admitted to allowing his home to be used as a drug house from September 2016 through July 2017 was sentenced on Wednesday to time served of one day in prison.
Timothy “TJ” Slade, 30, of Londonderry, pleaded guilty in January to maintaining a home on Thompsonburg Road in Londonderry for the purposes of manufacturing, distributing and using controlled substances.
The investigation by troopers with the Vermont State Police that resulted in charges being filed against Slade in federal court, which included a second charge of distributing heroin, began after the death of Keith Johnson, 22, of Londonderry on July 12, 2017.
Slade did not plead guilty to providing the heroin that resulted in Johnson’s death but in a sentencing memorandum, Joseph Perella, an assistant U.S. attorney for Vermont, said that “while there is some conflicting evidence, the heroin which killed a 22-year-old man from Londonderry … likely came from (Slade.)”
In the defense’s sentencing memorandum, attorney Michael Desautels, a federal public defender, said Slade denies providing the heroin to Johnson.
“Mr. Slade has consistently stated that he knew Mr. Johnson well and that Slade provided heroin to two other people the day before Mr. Johnson’s death but that Mr. Slade did not provide heroin to Mr. Johnson then,” Desautels wrote.
Perella’s memorandum said that in 2017, Slade’s source of heroin was a man named Juan Ramos, also known as “”Gordo” and “Jose,” who is facing federal charges in Massachusetts for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Perella said Ramos had recently entered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty with an agreement to serve eight to 12 years.
The government, through Perella, supported the request for a time-served sentence, although the sentencing memorandum noted that Slade has continued to use marijuana which “could put the plea agreement in jeopardy.”
Desautels addressed Slade’s drug use in his own memo.
“Mr. Slade used heroin at the early age of 13. As a 12th-grader, he was using prescription opiates every day. That continued for several years, with heavy heroin use during the offense conduct time. He stopped using opiates in 2021 and has stayed off them. He has struggled with not using marijuana while on federal pretrial release. He is working hard not to use marijuana,” he said.
Desautels, asking the court to accept the government’s recommendation for a time served sentence, said there were several factors that supported the sentence including the fact that the crime happened “over six years ago” and that Slade had stopped using opioids, maintained steady employment and built strong family relationships.
Perella noted that the case against Slade indicated that Slade’s “drug customers regularly came to his residence to purchase relatively small user amounts of heroin.” Slade’s motivation for selling drugs was his own addiction, the memo said.
But Perella also pointed out Slade had “made significant changes in his life.”
“He now works full time for a landscaping company and appears to have his opiate addiction under control,” he said.
Perella added that a witness in the case had died since the charges were originally filed.
“To conclude, (Slade) had earned a significant reduction in his sentence due to his recovery,” Perella wrote in the memo.
When Slade was arraigned last year in federal court, he told the judge he had been treated for narcotic addiction in 2017 and was on methadone, but had recently been trying to pull his life together. Slade also said he has been on state probation for 2½ years at the time of his arraignment.
Slade’s sentence does not include a fine. Desautels’ memo argued his client did not have the ability to pay a fine at this time.
Slade’s sentencing by Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford includes three years of supervision.
In a press release from Thursday, U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the efforts of the Vermont State Police troopers who investigated the case.
“Overdose deaths highlight the risks and damage associated with opiate use and distribution, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office continues to take the prosecution of overdose cases seriously,” he said.
