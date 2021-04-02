Cmdr. Matt Prouty is leaving the city for a year, and the Rutland City Police Department (RCPD) — where he was leader of Project VISION, handled two police dogs and danced with the Rutland stars — for good.
Prouty will spend the next year on deployment with the Vermont National Guard. He has not decided what he will do with his time once he returns to Rutland.
Prouty, 48, has no doubt he’ll be back. He declares himself a “very proud Gut boy,” who went to high school at Mount St. Joseph’s Academy, through his junior year and Rutland High School for his senior year. He played soccer for both schools.
“The Gut” is a neighborhood in the southwest part of the city.
From early on, Prouty knew he wanted to be in law enforcement and enlist in the Army.
“I kind of did a two-fer, and I joined the military police.” he said.
While serving 4 years in Europe on active duty, Prouty met his wife, Sherri, and they had their first of four children. Two of his sons enlisted in the armed forces as well.
The Proutys returned to the United States and spent some time living in Georgia before they came back to Rutland where Matt’s goal was to be an officer at the Rutland City Police Department.
The department wasn’t hiring at the time, so Prouty said he spent 5 or 6 months “up on the mountain,” before getting hired as a deputy for the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department in 1996.
As a deputy, he was able to attend the Vermont Police Academy and then joined RCPD in January 1999. He noted that the police department was based in City Hall at the time.
“Which is kind of nice. I like being known as having worked out of that space,” he said.
Within 12 to 18 months, the department moved to its current home, which Prouty said he believed had once been owned by Central Vermont Public Service, now Green Mountain Power, but had been built for New England Telephone.
Starting as a patrol officer, Prouty worked nights for 13 years.
“I really enjoyed it. Had a great crew back then. Cmdr. (Samson) Delpha and I worked together for a lot of years on that shift,” he said.
In 2001, Prouty became a police dog handler, which he called “an amazing part of my policing career.”
He worked with two K-9 partners, King Riley and King Otto, both named after Terry King who was killed in 2000 after being abducted from the Rutland Shopping Plaza.
Prouty called both dogs “great partners.” He was inducted in 2014 to the Vermont Police Canine Association Hall of Fame.
When James Baker took over as RCPD chief, Prouty, then a sergeant, asked to be moved to days.
In calculating time spent as a sheriff’s deputy and a military police officer, Prouty said he has 31 years in law enforcement, but was reluctant to talk about action he saw.
“The calls are the calls, and the way I see it, sometimes it’s being at the right place at the right time and, it could have been any of us. I know that the peers I worked with would have made those same arrests,” he said.
He did talk generally about what he called an “unbelievable scene, a terrible scene” after an assault. Pursuing the suspect, who was on parole for manslaughter, Prouty found he had lost his partner during the chase and caught up with the man “far out in the woods.”
Prouty said eventually, the chase came down to him and the suspect and he was very grateful for a partner like King Riley.
But Prouty is happier to talk about other aspects of police work, like working with Delpha to expand the investigation into human trafficking that resulted from the drug trade.
“The situation that we saw here, it was rampant. … But when we were looking at the investigation statewide, not just here but everywhere, it seemed like, ‘My God, the investigators are so focused on the drugs, they’re missing the bigger case.’ And the bigger case, we had victims, most of the time women, not exclusively women, most of them we saw. They were being used and their addiction was being leveraged for this criminal purpose. It was sickening,” said Prouty, who added he considers himself a “modern-day abolitionist.”
Working with a special agent from the FBI on at least one case, the police were able to develop some strong cases and get some convictions.
His philosophy of police work is about human connection, which he said he doesn’t think is connected to being from Rutland.
He said there have been good times and bad times with Rutlanders, including finding that someone he has known his whole life is now involved with a criminal case.
“I think the important thing is, how we treat people. “When it comes to ‘the call’ or ‘the event.’ that’s all they are, right? That’s all they are, these moments of time that happen sometimes to involve the police, sometimes the court, but it doesn’t have to define anybody,” he said.
Prouty said he’s an “outcome guy” and he has found that when he makes a human connection, he has a better chance to avoid some of the ugliest confrontations.
“I asked God a long time ago. I want to see people the way He sees people, and they have value,” Prouty said.
For instance, Prouty said, “instead of looking at this individual as just an old drunk or whatever, well, how about that so-and-so that happens to be an unbelievable artist who struggles with alcohol.”
The approach served him when he took over Project VISION which looks to address community need.
“When we started doing the community response team, and we were looking at, how can we be relevant as a system that’s not just focused on crime, right? It’s all that other stuff. It’s those environmental things that (determine) why does someone succeed in a neighborhood or fail. It’s that process. I think that’s the most important process I went through because all of a sudden, we’re viewed differently, we view the world differently, we look at how we interact with people, how we coordinate with partners. That just made our effectiveness better and people see that,” he said.
The longtime law-enforcement officer is frank about the effort.
“There’s been a lot of people I haven’t been able to help, but that goes a long way with people. And we don’t stop trying. We don’t stop trying,” he said.
Prouty said he needed to thank his wife, Sherri, for supporting the family when he was needed to answer a call or the years he spent on the night shift.
But in addition to his family, Prouty has had another asset: His feet.
During VISION meetings, Prouty’s dancing skills were a frequent topic of jokes.
In addition to participating in “Dancing with the Rutland Stars,” Prouty is known for line-dancing during National Night Out or at local weddings.
“If you see me at a wedding, even my kids and my wife, we always try to enjoy that time. I’m an extrovert, as you know, so that stuff never bothers me. And the truth is, I got some moves. I got some moves, and not to share those, that’s criminal,” he said.
