After more than seven years of helping people who find themselves, often very unexpectedly, navigating the criminal justice system, Naomi Ross, one of two victim advocates with the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office, has left to work for Rutland City Schools.
Ross, 31, said she has had a “really challenging but incredibly rewarding job.”
“I think this is such a privilege to walk through really difficult things with people. People don’t ask to be victims of crime. It is truly an honor to be with people when they’re in almost the most devastating thing of their life. Nobody asks to be in these situations. Nobody wants to be in these situations,” she said.
Ross acknowledged that some people are in situations that make them more likely than others to be victims of crime but she added that bad things can happen to anyone regardless of what that person has done or what choices the person has made.
Ross’ job is to administer Vermont’s Victim’s Assistance Program, the statutory obligations that are in the victim’s rights chapter in Title 13 of the Vermont Statutes, she said on Friday.
“So that’s like a very wordy explanation of, keeping victims up to date with what is going on in their criminal cases, sort of being a liaison to the prosecutors and essentially doing what the title says, advocating for what victims would like to see happen and that doesn’t always coincide with what the state of Vermont wants to do,” she said.
Ross said her role is really to be a voice for “people who have gone through, sometimes, really horrific things.”
“This hasn’t just been a job for me. This has been my whole entire life for seven and a half years and it’s really just been an honor,” she said.
Ross gave credit to her fellow victim advocate, Shea McGee, and the other staff at the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office, as well as court staff and other support agencies, for providing the support that has allowed her to balance the needs of a stressful job with her personal life.
Sharing the burden with colleagues and others in similar services, like staff at the Vermont Department of Corrections, has been essential, Ross said.
Ross has lived in Rutland County since she was a child. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy and Castleton University.
Her involvement with the criminal justice system predates her time with the state’s attorney’s office. She was an intern with the Vermont Department of Corrections’ office of probation and parole.
“I had a quick stint at Rutland Mental Health after I graduated. Obviously I needed a job and I wanted some experience and then this job opened up and I’ve been here ever since,” she said.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said Ross had been an “amazing victim advocate.”
“She’s brought a lot of comfort to people who have been victims of crimes which means sometimes (they’re) at the worst part of their life. We will truly miss her but I’m grateful that she’s going to be working with kids in the school district and I’m sure she’ll make a difference in their lives,” she said.
Working as a victim advocate has already allowed Ross to stretch. She said she has had to spend a lot of time keeping up with changes made by the Vermont Legislature so she can be sure she is providing victims with the most accurate information about what they can expect from the legal system.
Ross said she believed she had a positive affect on Vermont’s laws when she testified a few years ago in support of a bill that would prevent companies from discriminating against victims of a crime. She said that effort stemmed from working with a victim who was fired because her employer didn’t want the publicity coming from having a worker who was a victim of sexual assault.
Ross said she had learned some skills that she believes helped her do her job well.
“Listening would be the absolute top thing that I would tell anyone is just, listening. I can assume a lot of things about someone’s experience. I can guess how someone would feel but I really don’t know until I listen. I do a ton of listening. Sometimes that’s all people need. They need an ear to vent to or cry to or just to put it out in the universe to someone who can be compassionate and empathetic toward people’s experiences,” she said.
As a victim advocate, Ross was often the interface between law-enforcement personnel and the victim of a crime.
“The hard part is, I can’t fix everything, right? I can’t change the legal system for people. I can’t always change what the Legislature does or what they want to do. But being able to be really knowledgeable on those topics and explaining, ‘This is how things are’ and giving people options is important,” she said.
In her new role as a social worker at the schools, Ross will be working with middle school and high school students.
Kennedy said she will be looking for Ross’ successor and hopes to hire someone by the end of September.
