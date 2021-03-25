There’s a new clerk in West Haven. That may not seem like such a change in the little town with about 250 residents, but Town Clerk Carol Richards has just stepped down after 52 years, and she said her predecessor, Alta Brown, put in about 50 years as well.
Richards isn’t done with municipal government. She’s still going to the town offices to teach her successor, Jennifer Jackson, what she needs to know to carry on the tradition.
Richards said she was recruited to the position. The tax collector approached her when she was 26 and asked her to run, knowing that Brown was getting older.
Richards said she was involved in municipal life early, regularly attending town meeting, even when she was younger than the voting age, which at the time was 21.
“I didn’t really know what I was doing. I didn’t know what it was all about,” she said.
A town clerk’s office was different in 1969.
“When I took over, I moved an old safe that the town had had for years — still got it actually, they’re still using it — and I moved it to my house in my back garage. I had a filing cabinet and a stack of Vermont statute books and a library table and that’s all I had to start with,” she said.
Richards said before she was town clerk, she and her now 78-year-old husband, who had three children ages 7, 6 and 1, were running a farm in town owned by his father.
She initially worked from a room in her current home next door to the farm. After 10 years in that space, she and her husband bought the farm and built an office there.
“Still didn’t have regular hours. I thought the town was so small that it wouldn’t work,” she said.
For the last 25 years, Richards worked from a municipal office at the community hall where she started to keep regular hours.
Asked about the changes she’s seen during her time as clerk, Richards noted West Haven had 25 farmers that shipped milk when she first took office, and now there is one dairy farm that “Just milks cows and that’s it.”
Also, she said noticed that West Haven had about 250 people when she started out. Now the population is the same, although new homes have been built.
“I thought, well how could that be? The answer was, back then there were larger families. Probably, it’s fair to say that 60% of the town now is over 60. (There are homes) with only two in the household and a lot of people have only one or two children, but back then, a lot of families had five or six children or even more than that,” she said.
As a town clerk, Richards noted that Montpelier makes changes “all the time.”
“One of the most difficult things for me are the computers. I’m still learning. I had a lot of problems with it. I’m always calling the secretary of state’s office to ask about this or that. At my age, at 79 years old, it’s hard to learn some of that,” she said.
One change Richards remembers is when she stopped selling fishing and hunting licenses, which had been a large part of the job in the early days.
“It was so easy for people to just say, ‘Oh, let’s go fishing tonight and we’ll go up and get our fishing licenses up the town clerk in West Haven.’ They’d come at 5 o’clock at night and get a license. I used to have hunters come in, night before deer season, certain ones that came every year from out of state, and they’d come and get their license, 10, 11 o’clock at night,” she said.
When she found out she didn’t have to sell those licenses, she turned over that aspect to a Fair Haven store that sold fishing and hunting supplies and went back to the other responsibilities of the position.
Through the years, Richards said she had good support from members of the Select Board and the public.
“I wonder how the people in the larger cities handle it. Yes, I know everybody,” she said with a laugh.
When she first took the clerk position, Richards said, she hadn’t envisioned still being town clerk in 2021.
“I never thought anymore about it. I just kept right on going,” she said. “It certainly got a lot more difficult, that’s for certain.”
Richards said it was her age that made her decide she wasn’t going to run again for town clerk.
Jackson won the position through a write-in campaign.
“She’s learning all the time,” Richards said about her successor “She’s very good, I think she’ll make out very well.”
Richards said the Select Board had hired her to help Jackson learn the ropes.
“There’s just so much to learn now. Right now, I’m her assistant,” she said.
Richards said Brown did not train her the way she’s advising Jackson, but said there was much less to the office at the time.
“The one difficult thing that I remember, the day after I took town clerk, somebody came to the door and said, ‘I need a paper notarized.’ I thought, ‘What’s that?’ I didn’t even know what it was,” she said.
The Benson clerk explained the process and Richards said she “notarized a lot of signatures and documents since then.”
Asked what she liked about being West Haven town clerk, Richards said she liked working with the records and the people.
