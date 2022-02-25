A Louisiana man is facing 19 years in jail after police said he attacked a woman, took her car and drove while drunk in Rutland Town on Saturday.
Rodric J. Shorts, 34, of New Sarpy, Louisiana, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Windsor criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and a misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of alcohol.
While the arraignment took place in Windsor County, Shorts will be prosecuted in Rutland County.
The charges against Shorts are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy, of the Vermont State Police, who said he was dispatched to the Best Western in Rutland Town on Saturday around 7 p.m. after a 28-year-old woman called 911 to report an assault from a man she knew.
The woman said Shorts had driven off in her car but didn’t have permission to take the car.
When Shaughnessy reached the hotel and spoke with the woman, she told him that she and Shorts had argued earlier on Saturday. She said she was putting on her lashes and he accused her of “trying to go out.”
According to the woman, Shorts had been drinking alcohol.
The woman told police that the fight became physical after he pushed her and she pushed him. She said they had both punched each other which she said she had done to defend herself.
The affidavit said he put his hand on her throat and choked her.
The woman said the car at the hotel was a rental. She said it was in her name and he didn’t have permission to drive it.
Shaughnessy noted in the affidavit that he saw signs of injury to the woman that supported what she described when she talked about the alleged altercation with Shorts.
Shorts called the woman several times while Shaughnessy was at the hotel, the affidavit said. The woman put the calls on speaker and Shaughnessy said he heard Shorts say he wouldn’t talk to police and wouldn’t come back to the Best Western.
Shaughnessy said the woman declined medical attention and he left after investigating the incident but said the woman called him around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday and told him Shorts had returned.
When police returned, they found a man, later identified as Shorts, in a vestibule at the hotel. Hotel staff attempted to open the door but Shorts had allegedly locked it from within with a deadbolt.
Shaughnessy said police told Shorts to come out and he eventually complied.
In a second affidavit, Shaughnessy said Shorts showed signs of impairment but declined to perform field sobriety tests or provide an evidentiary breath sample.
While processing Shorts, police ran a record check and found he had an “extensive criminal history,” Shaughnessy said in the affidavit.
Deputy States Attorney Travis Weaver, of the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office, asked Judge John Treadwell to set a bail of $5,000 based on the connection that Shorts, who appeared by video from the Springfield jail, had with Louisiana.
Attorney Marco Kushner, who represents Shorts, said his client had told him he planned to return to Louisiana, but promised to return to Vermont to resolve the case. Kushner said Shorts had no intention of going back to the hotel or making contact with the woman.
Treadwell imposed an unsecured appearance bond for $5,000 which meant Shorts did not have to put down any money but would owe $5,000 if he fails to appear at future court hearings in the case.
Shorts was also ordered not to have contact with the woman who spoke with police and not to have, buy or drink alcohol.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.