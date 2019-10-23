Former Mayor Christopher Louras and his family issued their first public statement since his son, Christopher G. Louras, was killed in a shootout with police.
“We feel thankful and blessed with good friends and a strong community, which is more evident than ever,” the statement, sent out Wednesday, read. “We are eternally grateful for the love and compassion people have shown, from friends and neighbors, and from members of the Rutland City Police Department.”
Christopher G. Louras was killed in an early morning gun battle with Rutland City Police earlier this month. No information about what might have precipitated the incident has been made available. Police also found the body of his cousin, Nicholas Louras, in Salisbury and have said there were “ties” between the two deaths but have not elaborated.
The family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mentor Connector, which works with children whose families are affected by violence and addiction.
“It is our hope that those who wish to help will support the Mentor Connector’s work, especially with families touched by the opioid crisis,” the family said. “Our family was filled with love and opportunity, and it did not stop the curse of drugs and its heartbreaking impact. No one is immune. Through support of the Mentor Connector, we hope to help others who might otherwise face similar threats.”
Nicholas Louras was also the nephew of current Mayor David Allaire, who briefly addressed the situation during this week’s Board of Aldermen meeting. Allaire thanked the residents of Rutland for their “words of encouragement” and “kind thoughts.”
“I appreciate it,” he said. “Our family appreciates it.”
Also Allaire said the police appreciate the way the city has rallied around the department.
“The support they’ve received in this community is nothing short of phenomenal,” he said.
Donations to the Mentor Connector in Nicholas’ and Christopher Louras’ names may be sent to The Mentor Connector, 110 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701.
