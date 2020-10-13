The local branch of the NAACP sent a survey to state and county candidates for the November election to get opinions from them about issues important to people of color and individuals supporting social justice. But according to the results, only 30% of those who were sent the surveys responded with answers.
There were 13 questions on the survey, ranging in topic from the most critical issues facing Vermonters of color to voting rights. One question asked a candidate to explain their understanding of “Black Lives Matter”; another asked the candidate to explain what’s meant by “defund the police.”
Tabitha Moore, president of the Rutland Area NAACP, said the nonpartisan group, which is the largest racial justice organization in the state and the second-largest NAACP chapter in New England, also had sent out a survey in 2018. She said she learned at that time the surveys had to go to the candidates’ email and physical address.
Still, the Rutland NAACP saw about 38% of candidates respond the last time; 30% this year.
None of the Republican candidates sent responses to the survey.
Moore said one candidate, Charles “Butch” Shaw, who is running for the Rutland-5 House seat responded by saying he did not respond to surveys. But she said Shaw offered to meet with the members of the NAACP and listen to their concerns, which Moore said was the same way he responded to the 2018 survey.
“He comes up with another way to connect, which we really appreciate,” Moore said.
Rep. Peter Fagan, a Republican, who represents Rutland City 5-1, said he has never filled out a survey as long as he’s been a state representative.
“I believe it boxes an individual in. It doesn’t allow me to determine what is going on and to determine how best to address it because I’ve already said, ‘If this, then this is what I’ll do,’ and I don’t believe that that best serves the needs of the city of Rutland, or certainly my corner of Rutland,” he said. Fagan, who is pursuing his seventh term in the house, said he gets about 30 to 35 survey requests a year. He said he prefers to talk to voters personally by going door-to-door, although this year, because of the pandemic, he relied on mail.
Moore said the low rate of responses tells her candidates are “not prioritizing addressing racism.”
“It’s kind of alarming, especially in today’s climate that people would so easily blow it off. At the same time, I recognize there’s a lot going on, and oftentimes when people see there’s a lot going on, the pandemic for example, they think that they don’t need to address racism,” she said.
However, Moore pointed out that health care professionals nationally found that Black, indigenous and people of color, or BIPOC communities, are being affected disproportionately. Vermont health care officials then found the same problem locally.
“If you stop thinking about racism as a public health crisis, if you don’t think about it in the context of all that you do, if you isolate it as something separate, that’s when your constituents get worried. And I can tell you the executive committee of the Rutland Area branch of the NAACP is very worried as to what this means,” she said.
For incumbents, the survey results, which are posted online, included the way a candidate had voted on issues important to the NAACP’s members, including education and economic justice.
Sen. Cheryl Hooker, a Democrat who represents Rutland County, received a 100% rating for her voting record.
Hooker said when she saw the survey, to which she responded, she recognized they were questions about issues that have been “front and center.”
“I just believe that everyone should be treated equally, and there are situations in our society that need to be addressed, so I didn’t have any qualms about filling out the survey. I hope that people understand we’re all in this together. We all have the same rights. We need to make sure that we treat one another with dignity and respect,” she said.
Hooker has a long history of public service, in the House, where she served 10 years, and the Senate where she’s finishing her fourth year.
Moore declined to speculate on whether she thought the source of the questions, or the questions themselves, contributed to the lack of response. She said she hopes to hear from candidates about why they didn’t respond, but said it’s unlikely the responses will be posted if they are sent in late.
The full report data, including methodology can be found online at https://naacprutland.org/2020/10/08/2020-candidate-survey-legislative-report-card/
