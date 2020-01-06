LUDLOW — The Agency of Transportation and the Village of Ludlow are holding a meeting in February to discuss the Mill Street bridge.
The meeting is on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Howard Barton, Jr. Conference Room of the Ludlow Town Hall, located at 37 Depot St.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide an overview of the project for the public, town officials and emergency services. People from the AOT and the village will be there to answer questions. A copy of the project’s scoping report can be viewed at the Town Clerk’s Office or at the AOT office in Barre. It’s also available online at bit.ly/0106Scoping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.