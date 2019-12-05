BRANDON — Someone bought a winning ticket for a $2 million Powerball prize at the Jiffy Mart in Brandon.
Vermont Lottery officials made the announcement Thursday, saying the prize has yet to be claimed. According to official, the ticket matched five out of five winning number, not including the Powerball. The winning numbers Wednesday were 08, 27, 44, 51 and 61; the Powerball was 14, the PowerPlay multiplier was 03.
“It’s always thrilling when we get a notification of a big win in Vermont,” said Gary Kessler, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Lottery in a statement.
Vermont Lottery agents get an extra commission on tickets sold in their stores that win $500 or more.
