PROCTOR — After slightly less than a year on the job, the town manager has resigned.
Greg Maggard’s resignation was accepted by the Select Board at its April 12 meeting.
“We got an email, and then we had a conversation,” said Select Board Chairwoman Carrie Covey. “So he resigned as it wasn’t a good fit for himself and his family.”
She said personnel policies wouldn’t let her speak in detail about Maggard’s leaving.
The board then passed a motion to ask the former town manager, Stan Wilbur, to serve in the role once again, until a replacement could be found. Wilbur accepted and was in the office Wednesday.
“Whenever they have a new town manager is when I will walk out,” said Wilbur.
He began as interim town manager on Tuesday and so far, has been responding to emails, phone calls and getting himself back up to speed on where things are. He said Covey was doing some of that labor between the time Maggard left and the time Wilbur returned.
Wilbur retired June 30. He had been with the town since 2011, first serving as town administrator, then as town manager since 2015.
“The plan is to reopen the search process in maybe June or July, sometime this summer,” said Covey, though she added it would be up to the board as a whole about how to proceed.
“We haven’t started meeting on that and discussing how we’re going to conduct that search yet, but I’m sure we’re going to be tweaking it, and I’m sure we’re going to have different criteria,” she said. “We are going to review some personnel policies before we even begin, and we’re going to probably change up the job description to better suit the town’s needs.”
She said it appeared Maggard didn’t find working with the town to be a good fit for him.
Fortunately, most of the town projects Maggard was overseeing had begun when Wilbur was town manager, so he has less catching up to do than he otherwise might.
Wilbur, a resident of Tinmouth, said he’d been spending his retirement fixing up his house with the intent to sell it and move to northern Addison County, where his children, grandchildren and a few great grandchildren dwell.
He said he’s familiar with the Beaver Pond trail project, the South Street sidewalk project, and the sewer line work going on in the north end of town. The Town Hall renovations begun under his tenure are largely complete.
Selectwoman Judy Frazier said she isn’t sure exactly when the board will begin a new town manager search. The last one went well enough. It began prior to the pandemic and there were many applicants. She said the board might take a larger role in the search this time and expand membership on the hiring committee, speaking with more people likely to interact with the town manager.
Maggard did not return a call seeking comment.
