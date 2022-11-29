BURLINGTON — A Brooklyn, New York, man, who is awaiting sentencing for attempted second-degree murder in New York, has been sentenced in federal court in Burlington to serve three years in prison for his part in a major fentanyl distribution ring in Rutland County.
Olayinka “Tom” Babatunde, 23, was recruited three years ago to come to Rutland to be part of a drug distribution business that included fentanyl, crack cocaine and powder cocaine, court records show.
Babatunde is expected to get an 8-year state prison term when he is sentenced in Brooklyn on Jan. 17 for the attempted killing, court records show. He has pleaded guilty to the charge in New York.
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III told Babatunde that he expects the two sentences will be served simultaneously. Sessions also imposed three years of federal supervised release when he is freed from prison.
Babatunde and co-defendant Quadeim “Matt” Mack, 20, of Brooklyn, sold more than 4.4 pounds of heroin and more than 11 pounds of crack cocaine in the Rutland area over an 18-month period ending in January 2020, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph R. Perella.
Babatunde and Mack had set up their drug trafficking operation at a residence at 8 Sheldon Place, officials said. They were charged as part of a drug sweep in the Rutland County region involving more than two dozen defendants in federal and state courts in early 2020.
Federal, state and city law enforcement officers seized 143 grams of fentanyl, 57 grams of crack cocaine, or base, and 50 grams of powder cocaine during a raid at the Sheldon Place residence on Jan. 29, 2020, Perella said.
Officers also seized a loaded .22-caliber revolver with nine rounds in it and a box of ammunition with 91 bullets. Also confiscated was $13,700 in drug proceeds, some marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including a bong and rolling papers.
Babatunde, who was not home at the time of the raid, later pleaded guilty to knowingly distributing fentanyl in January 2020.
The federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, had suggested a penalty between 14 years and more than 17 years for Babatunde.
Defense lawyer Richard R. Goldsborough argued for a three-year prison sentence for Babatunde because of his young age and having no criminal record. He said Babatunde was addicted to marijuana and had accepted responsibility for his actions.
Sessions agreed with the plea deal for three years reached by Goldsborough and Perella.
Perella did note the serious nature of the case due to the large nature of drugs, including fentanyl.
“Another compelling aggravator, besides the use of violence, is the presence of firearms while drug trafficking and the defendant’s attempt to obtain firearms,” Perella wrote. “Firearms and drug trafficking are a potentially lethal combination which exponentially increase the risk of violence and harm to the community,” he said.
Sessions had sentenced Mack to four years in prison in February 2021, followed by three years on federal supervised release.
Mack had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine and cocaine. Court records show Mack, who has the tattoo “Fear None” on his left hand, had sold fentanyl three times to a police informant in December 2019.
In the plea agreement, the government and Mack agreed to a term of imprisonment between four and five years. In sentencing Mack to four years, Judge Sessions said at the time he relied, in part, also on Mack’s young age and the lack of any prior criminal record.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest commended the work of the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Rutland City Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.